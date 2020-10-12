Left Menu
Sandra Bullock to star in, produce 'The Lost City of D'

Oscar-winning actor Sandra Bullock will star in and produce a romantic action-adventure 'The Lost City of D'.

Actor Sandra Bullock. Image Credit: ANI

Oscar-winning actor Sandra Bullock will star in and produce a romantic action-adventure 'The Lost City of D'. The project will be developed under the roof of Paramount pictures and is a major priority for newly instated motion picture group president Emma Watts, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The quietly percolated project will be directed by Adam and Aaron Nee and is being envisioned as a potential reunion for Bullock and Ryan Reynolds, a team-up that yielded the 2011 comedy hit The Proposal. There is no deal for Reynolds, who is only loosely attached at this stage, The Hollywood Reporter added. The storyline follows a romance author, who learns that a supposedly fictional city she had written about is real. She and the actor who portrays the lead character in her book take a life-threatening journey to find this lost city.

Dana Fox wrote the most recent draft of the script which is based on an idea and treatment by Seth Gordon. Gordon is producing via his shingle, Exhibit A with Bullock, who is producing via her banner, Fortis Films, and Liza Chasin and her 3dot Productions, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The directors have incorporated 2015 indie, Band of Robbers in music videos.

Bullock is repped by CAA and Ziffren Brittenham while the Nees are repped by CAA and LBI Entertainment. (ANI)

