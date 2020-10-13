Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

We're just a few days behind the release of Boruto Chapter 51. Some spoilers of the imminent chapter are out that show no big revelations this month. Read further to get the latest updates on it.

Boruto Chapter 51 manga will focus on the fight between Isshiki and Boruto. The manga aficionados are passionately waiting to see how the titular hero becomes successful in saving everyone in the Konaha village.

According to some theories, Jougan would be seen in Boruto Chapter 51 and this could be the key to defeat Isshiki Otsutsuki. The spoilers revealed by Blocktoro suggest that Boruto will let Momoshiki taking over his body and defeat Isshiki due to the power hierarchy between them.

The other spoilers for Boruto Chapter 51 suggest that it will end with a time skip and the rest manga will continue taking place several years in the future. The manga enthusiasts firmly believe that Boruto will have a time jump like other manga series.

However, the Boruto lovers want to know when this time jump will take place in reality and let the characters grow older and become more experienced with the probable introduction of more characters.

The imminent Boruto Chapter 51 will focus on major fight where Boruto, Naruto and Sasuke team up against Isshiki, who is a terrible enemy and powerful that Jigen. Boruto easily used his karma mark to transport all of them in a foreign dimension. Now Isshiki has no difficulty in fighting Naruto and Sasuke. The spoilers for Boruto Chapter 51 reveal that Boruto has found a special key that could defeat Isshiki and alter the entire storyline of the manga.

EconoTimes helps in reminding the manga enthusiasts that Boruto utilized his karma out of an assumption in the earlier part of Boruto Chapter 51. He thought he could only use the karma for pushing the fight somewhere else, at least away from Konoha. But it seems he is unaware where they are exactly.

Boruto Chapter 51 is set to be out on October 20. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga and anime series.

