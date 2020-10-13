Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 13-10-2020 10:04 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 10:04 IST
Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki
Spoilers for Boruto Chapter 51 suggest that it will end with a time skip and the rest manga will continue taking place several years in the future. Image Credit: Facebook / Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

We're just a few days behind the release of Boruto Chapter 51. Some spoilers of the imminent chapter are out that show no big revelations this month. Read further to get the latest updates on it.

Boruto Chapter 51 manga will focus on the fight between Isshiki and Boruto. The manga aficionados are passionately waiting to see how the titular hero becomes successful in saving everyone in the Konaha village.

According to some theories, Jougan would be seen in Boruto Chapter 51 and this could be the key to defeat Isshiki Otsutsuki. The spoilers revealed by Blocktoro suggest that Boruto will let Momoshiki taking over his body and defeat Isshiki due to the power hierarchy between them.

The other spoilers for Boruto Chapter 51 suggest that it will end with a time skip and the rest manga will continue taking place several years in the future. The manga enthusiasts firmly believe that Boruto will have a time jump like other manga series.

However, the Boruto lovers want to know when this time jump will take place in reality and let the characters grow older and become more experienced with the probable introduction of more characters.

The imminent Boruto Chapter 51 will focus on major fight where Boruto, Naruto and Sasuke team up against Isshiki, who is a terrible enemy and powerful that Jigen. Boruto easily used his karma mark to transport all of them in a foreign dimension. Now Isshiki has no difficulty in fighting Naruto and Sasuke. The spoilers for Boruto Chapter 51 reveal that Boruto has found a special key that could defeat Isshiki and alter the entire storyline of the manga.

EconoTimes helps in reminding the manga enthusiasts that Boruto utilized his karma out of an assumption in the earlier part of Boruto Chapter 51. He thought he could only use the karma for pushing the fight somewhere else, at least away from Konoha. But it seems he is unaware where they are exactly.

Boruto Chapter 51 is set to be out on October 20. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga and anime series.

Also Read: One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama likely to get some additional filler segments for more actions

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

China's trade growth accelerates in Sept; exports up 9.9%

Chinas trade growth accelerated in September as the worlds second-largest economy recovered from the coronavirus pandemic. Exports rose 9.9 over a year earlier to 239.8 billion, up from Augusts 9.5 growth, customs data showed Tuesday. Impor...

Rugby-Wallabies Petaia, Haylett-Petty back at full training: White

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie could have backline reinforcements to call on for Sundays second test against the All Blacks, with Dane Haylett-Petty and Jordan Petaia returning to full training, scrumhalf Nic White said on Tuesday. Petaia coul...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Johnson Johnson said it had temporarily paused its COVID-19 vaccine candidate clinical trials due to an unexplained illness in a study participant, delaying one of the high-profile efforts to contain the pandemic.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For...

Malaysia's Anwar meets king in bid to form new government

Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim met the nations king on Tuesday in a bid to form a new government after claiming he had secured a majority in Parliament. Anwar said he would present the monarch with strong and convincing documenta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020