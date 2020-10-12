Left Menu
Now You See Me 3 is likely to return with previous villains, what more we know

Now You See Me 3 is likely to return with previous villains, what more we know
Now You See Me 3 is going to be quite different with much more interesting plots than the previous movies. Image Credit: Facebook / Now You See Me 2

Will Now You See Me 3 ever happen? The future of third movie is obvious due to a vital announcement made by the Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer in favour of it. Read further to get the latest updates on it.

Now You See Me 3 is going to be quite different with much more interesting plots than the previous movies. However, the plot is kept under wraps to avoid fans' speculations. Although the making of third movie was a pre-decided project, the announcement of Sherlock actor Benedict Cumberbatch's addition was made later.

The Justice League actor Jesse Eisenberg discussed the possibilities of Now You See Me 3 in a recent conversation with ComingSoon.net including the development of his character in the movie. He was questioned if he had heard anything about any movement on the long-awaited movie. He confirmed neither he nor his fellow members have heard anything yet. He played the role of J. Daniel Atlas, a member of the Four Horsemen. He assured that he would happily return to Now You See Me 3 if further development were to get underway.

The franchise lovers may not know that Now You See Me 3 will end the franchise. This is the reason why the viewers are highly expecting to see the previous antagonists in the third movie. If sources are to be believed, Daniel Radcliffe and Michael Caine will play the roles of Walter Mabry and Arthur Tressler respectively.

The returning actors in Now You See Me 3 are expected to be Morgan Freeman, Dave Franco, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Caine, Woody Harrelson and Jesse Eisenberg in the roles of Thaddeus Bradley, Jack Wilder, Dylan Rhodes, Arthur Tressler, Merritt McKinney and Daniel J. Atlas respectively.

The franchise enthusiasts will be happy to know that Isla Fisher will reprise her role as Henley in the third movie. But Lizzy Caplan's Lula May proved to be a worthy addition in the 2016 sequel in Fisher's absence.

Now You See Me 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

