I'm a different person: Sandra Oh rules out return to 'Grey's Anatomy'

Hollywood star Sandra Oh says she will not return to the long-running medical drama "Grey's Anatomy", even if the show was ending. The 49-year-old actor owes much of her success to the Shonda Rhimes-created series in which she played the role of the sharp and ambitious Dr Cristina Yang.

Oh, who won a best supporting actress Golden Globe for the part in 2006, wrapped her 10-season run on the show in 2015. During an interview ET Canada, the actor was asked whether she would return to the show if it was concluding. "I gotta tell you, I wish I had a dollar for the number of times... I'm extremely grateful that you're asking me that question because that means that people are still invested and interested in Cristina Yang – a character who I left six years ago," Oh responded.

"There are so many new projects and I'm a different person, and so I'd have to say no," she added. "Grey's Anatomy", led by Ellen Pompeo, was recently renewed for its 17th season. Oh most recently featured in the third season of her critically-acclaimed BBC series "Killing Eve" , for which she won a Golden Globe award for best actress in a drama TV series.

She will next voice star in Netflix's animated feature "Over the Moon" ..