Kelly Clarkson reveals her kids are receiving therapy amid divorce from Brandon Blackstock

American singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson and her estranged husband Brandon Blackstock have introduced therapy to their children to help them cope with their divorce, The Source reported. According to Fox News, the 38-year-old TV show host and her husband Blackstock, share two children, 6-year-old River and 4-year-old Remington. In June, the 'Stronger' singer filed for divorce after 7 years of marriage.

Recently, Clarkson opened up about getting the children therapy to protect their "little hearts." The Because of You' songstress told Extra, "It's just one day when you're like, 'Wow, this has forever changed and it's not just my heart has changed, there's other little hearts, too.'"

Clarkson continued: "We have a lot of help as far as therapists or child psychologists 'cause we want to do it right." "I definitely want to do it right. Everyone's sad and it's OK to be sad," she added.

'The Voice' coach has also been leaning on loved ones during her divorce. The talk show host told the outlet, "I have a great family and friends that are there for me. It's a very hard thing to navigate, to be able, to be honest, and share your story, so maybe you can help someone else, but at the same time protecting these little kids you adore."

In September, when Clarkson returned to the studio of her talk show, she revealed that she'll be mindful about what she says publicly regarding her divorce so that it doesn't affect their kids. "We know the best thing here is to protect our children and their little hearts," "So I'm usually very open and I usually talk about everything but in this case, I will talk a little bit here and there about how it affects me personally, but probably won't go too far into it because I'm a mama bear and my kids come first," told Clarkson to her virtual audience.

As reported by Fox News, Blackstock also has two children - 18-year-old Savannah and 13-year-old Seth, from a previous marriage. (ANI)