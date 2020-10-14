Left Menu
Conchata Ferrell, 'Two and a Half Men' actor, passes away at 77

'Two and a Half Men' actor Conchata Ferrell, known for her role as Berta the housekeeper in the series, passed away at the age of 77 in Sherman Oaks on Tuesday (local time).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-10-2020 10:31 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 10:31 IST
Late actor Conchata Ferrell (Image Source: Facebook). Image Credit: ANI

'Two and a Half Men' actor Conchata Ferrell, known for her role as Berta the housekeeper in the series, passed away at the age of 77 in Sherman Oaks on Tuesday (local time). The demise of the two-time Emmy nominated actor was confirmed by a representative of Warner Bros.Television to Variety.

The creator and executive producer of 'Two and a Half Men,' Chuck Lorre in a statement expressed sorrow over the loss and termed the late actor as "one of the greats." "We called her Chatty. And we all loved her. Twelve years of highs and lows, and lots and lots of laughter. Through it all, she was a rock. One of the greats. I was privileged to call her a friend," Variety quoted Lorre as saying.

"We are saddened by the loss of Conchata Ferrell and are grateful for the years she brought us laughs as Berta which will live on forever," Warner Bros. TV, the studio behind "Two and a Half Men," tweeted. Ferrell had been ill for a long time was hospitalised earlier this year in May. She also spent over a month in the ICU, where she was also hit by a cardiac arrest at one point. The actor was later relocated to a long-term treatment center, where she was on a respirator and dialysis.

Ferrell is most popularly known for essaying the role of Berta during all 12 seasons of 'Two and a Half Men,' for which she had also received two Primetime Emmy Award nominations in the category for supporting female actor in a comedy series. She is survived by her sound mixer husband Arnold Anderson, a daughter and two step-daughters. (ANI)

