Alita: Battle Angel 2: Is Jai Courtney working for it? What latest we know

The remarkable success of Alita: Battle Angel in 2019 has paved the way for another movie titled Alita: Battle Angel 2. It may not have an official release date, but fans continue to predict what they can see in the imminent movie.

Fans of Alita: Battle Angel 2 fell victim of a virus-like spreading rumour following a social media post from Jai Courtney. The actor who recently shared an image of himself in a motion capture suit, leading to widespread prediction that he was filming for Alita: Battle Angel 2.

The Suicide Squad actor Jai Courtney later cleared the franchise enthusiasts by debunking the rumour. He clearly revealed that the use of motion cap suit was not for Alita: Battle Angel 2.

View this post on Instagram testing my new pair of rollerblades A post shared by Jai Courtney (@jaicourtney) on Jul 21, 2020 at 12:07pm PDT

Rosa Salazar will surely get back in Alita: Battle Angel 2 as Alita, not just because she plays the lead role, but because she loves her character and the movie franchise very much. "I would play Alita till my last breath. I would, and thanks to the performance capture technology, I probably could," Rosa Salazar said.

Robert Rodriguez will be returning with James Cameron as the director for Alita: Battle Angel 2. The franchise aficionados can see the Vengeful Alita in Alita: Battle Angel 2 because of Hugo's demise. The cast will include Rosa Salazar as Alita, Jennifer Connelly as Dr. Chiren, Ed Skrein as Zapan, Keean Johnson as Hugo, Christoph Waltz as Dr. Dyson Ido, Jackie Earle Haley as Grewishka and Mahershala Ali as Vector.

Alita: Battle Angel 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

