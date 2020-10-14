Left Menu
Development News Edition

Billie Eilish hits back at body shamers by wearing tank top, shorts

American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish recently stood up to body-shamers by wearing an outfit that showed off her shoulders and legs.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-10-2020 23:58 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 23:58 IST
Billie Eilish hits back at body shamers by wearing tank top, shorts
Billie Eilish (Image courtesy; Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish recently stood up to body-shamers by wearing an outfit that showed off her shoulders and legs. According to Page Six, the 18-year-old singer, who is known for wearing baggy clothes to protect herself from being body shamed, was photographed wearing shorts and a spaghetti-strap tank top as she went for a walk in LA over the weekend.

The 'No Time To Die' singer took to Instagram to share her thoughts on all the haters by reposting a TikTok video of blogger Chizi Duru with the caption, "Can we normalize normal bodies?" Duru goes on to say, "Ya'll got to start normalizing real bodies, ok? Not everyone has a wagon behind them, ok? Guts are normal. They're normal. B**bs sag, especially after breastfeeding. Instagram isn't real."

She then posted an Instagram photo of herself wearing a tank top with the caption, "Do you really wanna go back in time?" The 'Lovely' singer has spoken openly about her disdain for body shamers.

As reported by Page Six, Eilish explained in a video for Calvin Klein in May 2019, "I never want the world to know everything about me. I mean, that's why I wear big baggy clothes. Nobody can have an opinion because they haven't seen what's underneath, you know? Nobody can be like 'oh she's slim-thick, she's not slim-thick, she got a flat ass, she got a fat ass.' Nobody can say any of that because they don't know." She also opened up about being s**t-shamed for wearing a bathing suit, saying in April, "I can't win."

She then fought back against the critics by stripping down in a YouTube video titled 'Not My Responsibility.' Since then, Eilish has continued to wear her signature baggy look but mixes it up. (ANI)

TRENDING

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Azeri leader warns of consequences if Armenia moves on gas pipelines

Do we have any chance for The Vampire Diaries Season 9 in future?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

ADVISORY-Alerts on U.S. sanctions on Hong Kong's Lam, other individuals

Please disregard the alerts sourced to the U.S. Treasury on U.S. sanctions on Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam and nine other individuals. The individuals were sanctioned in August.On Thursday, the U.S. Treasury updated its sanctions li...

'We must react': France's Macron announces nightly curfews

France will impose a nightly curfew on almost one third of the countrys 67 million people to tackle a resurgent coronavirus, but a new national lockdown is not envisaged, President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday.Macron announced the curf...

Lebanon's president postpones talks on nominating new prime minister

Lebanons President Michel Aoun has postponed by a week consultations aimed at choosing a prime minister to form a new government to tackle the countrys worst economic crisis since its 1975-1990 civil war, the presidency said on Wednesday.Ao...

UPDATE 3-U.S. pauses Eli Lilly trial of antibody drug Trump touted as COVID-19 'cure' over safety concern

Eli Lilly and Co said on Tuesday that the government-sponsored clinical trial of its COVID-19 antibody treatment similar to one taken by U.S. President Donald Trump has been paused by the U.S. government because of a safety concern. Trump t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020