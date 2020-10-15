Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bollywood pays tributes to India's first Oscar winner Bhanu Athaiya

Several Bollywood personalities, including producer Boney Kapoor, actor Simi Garewal and designer Neeta Lulla, on Thursday mourned the passing away of Oscar-winning costume designer Bhanu Athaiya. Her daughter, Radhika Gupta, told PTI that the costume designer was diagnosed with a tumour in her brain eight years ago and was bedridden for the last three years as one side of her body was paralysed.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-10-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 23:05 IST
Bollywood pays tributes to India's first Oscar winner Bhanu Athaiya

Several Bollywood personalities, including producer Boney Kapoor, actor Simi Garewal and designer Neeta Lulla, on Thursday mourned the passing away of Oscar-winning costume designer Bhanu Athaiya. Athaiya, 91, died at her home after prolonged illness. She won an Oscar for her work in the Richard Attenborough's 1983 film “Gandhi”.  Her daughter, Radhika Gupta, told PTI that the costume designer was diagnosed with a tumour in her brain eight years ago and was bedridden for the last three years as one side of her body was paralysed.  One of her closest friends, Garewal, said Athaiya was suffering from dementia and didn't remember anything, any of the films, except "Gandhi" .  "It was very hard to talk to her. I felt sad... Is this what happens to talented human being? It is a huge sense of loss. She had brain tumour too for eight years. Maybe it was time for her to be at peace. She has left a legacy," Garewal told PTI.  Kapoor said Athiya's achievement brought laurels to the country and he feels fortunate to have collaborated with her for 1995 drama "Prem", starring Sanjay Kapoor and Tabu.

"Her achievements brought glory to Indian cinema and Pride to the entire Country. Was blessed to have her for our film #Prem. She will always be an inspiration to all costume designers n stylists," Kapoor tweeted.  Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty said Athiya has been a "guiding light."  "When nobody even heard of the Oscars you won it for us, you been an inspiration... May your soul Rest In Peace... It’s a huge loss for me personally and  The Academy," he tweeted.  Lulla took to her Instagram story and shared Athiya's picture with the caption, "You will be missed Bhanu ji."  Athaiya, who was born in Kolhapur, began her career as a costume designer in Hindi cinema with Guru Dutt''s 1956 superhit "C.I.D.". She won the Academy Award for Best Costume Design for Attenborough’s “Gandhi”, with Ben Kingsley as the Mahatma, along with John Mollo. The lavish biopic of Mahatma Gandhi swept the Oscars with eight awards.

In 2012, she had returned her Oscar to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for safe-keeping. In a career spanning five decades and over 100 films, she won two National Awards -- for Gulzar''s mystery drama "Lekin" (1990) and the period film "Lagaan" directed by Ashutosh Gowariker (2001).

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. unveils streamlined commercial space regulations Thursday

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration unveiled final regulations on Thursday on streamlined commercial space launch and re-entry license requirements, a senior official told Reuters. The 785-pages regulation, which was first proposed in ...

France's new COVID-19 cases set new 24-hour record, above 30,000

French health authorities on Thursday reported the number of new daily coronavirus infections jumped above 30,000 for the first time since the start of the epidemic.French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday ordered a nightly curfew in P...

Israeli parliament approves deal establishing ties with UAE

Israels parliament approved on Thursday a U.S.-brokered deal establishing formal relations with the United Arab Emirates, by a vote of 80 lawmakers in favour and 13 opposed.The deal, known as the Abraham Accords, was signed between the Midd...

Twitter unblocks Trump campaign account

U.S. President Donald Trumps Twitter election campaign account was unblocked on Thursday after the social media campaign temporarily restricted it saying a video from the account about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Bidens son violat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020