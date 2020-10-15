Bollywood pays tributes to India's first Oscar winner Bhanu Athaiya

Several Bollywood personalities, including producer Boney Kapoor, actor Simi Garewal and designer Neeta Lulla, on Thursday mourned the passing away of Oscar-winning costume designer Bhanu Athaiya. Athaiya, 91, died at her home after prolonged illness. She won an Oscar for her work in the Richard Attenborough's 1983 film “Gandhi”. Her daughter, Radhika Gupta, told PTI that the costume designer was diagnosed with a tumour in her brain eight years ago and was bedridden for the last three years as one side of her body was paralysed. One of her closest friends, Garewal, said Athaiya was suffering from dementia and didn't remember anything, any of the films, except "Gandhi" . "It was very hard to talk to her. I felt sad... Is this what happens to talented human being? It is a huge sense of loss. She had brain tumour too for eight years. Maybe it was time for her to be at peace. She has left a legacy," Garewal told PTI. Kapoor said Athiya's achievement brought laurels to the country and he feels fortunate to have collaborated with her for 1995 drama "Prem", starring Sanjay Kapoor and Tabu.

"Her achievements brought glory to Indian cinema and Pride to the entire Country. Was blessed to have her for our film #Prem. She will always be an inspiration to all costume designers n stylists," Kapoor tweeted. Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty said Athiya has been a "guiding light." "When nobody even heard of the Oscars you won it for us, you been an inspiration... May your soul Rest In Peace... It’s a huge loss for me personally and The Academy," he tweeted. Lulla took to her Instagram story and shared Athiya's picture with the caption, "You will be missed Bhanu ji." Athaiya, who was born in Kolhapur, began her career as a costume designer in Hindi cinema with Guru Dutt''s 1956 superhit "C.I.D.". She won the Academy Award for Best Costume Design for Attenborough’s “Gandhi”, with Ben Kingsley as the Mahatma, along with John Mollo. The lavish biopic of Mahatma Gandhi swept the Oscars with eight awards.

In 2012, she had returned her Oscar to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for safe-keeping. In a career spanning five decades and over 100 films, she won two National Awards -- for Gulzar''s mystery drama "Lekin" (1990) and the period film "Lagaan" directed by Ashutosh Gowariker (2001).