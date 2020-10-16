Left Menu
The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5’s possible release in April 2021, what more we know

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 16-10-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 17:41 IST
Many may not know that The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 will be titled 'The Seven Deadly Sins: The Judgement of Anger'. Image Credit: Facebook / The Seven Deadly Sins

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 has become a highly demanding anime series since Season 4 premiered on August 6. Fans are expecting much from the fifth season as the previous season made a remarkable success globally.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 doesn't have an official release date but it is presumed to be released in April 2021. Good news is that the fifth season has been confirmed. Initially, it was scheduled to be released in October this year, but due to the pandemic situation, it will be out in 2021.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5's official synopsis is not released yet but that can't restrict fans to predict what they can see next. Meliodas revealed his demonic true form during the end of Season 4 as the 'leader of the Ten Commandments,' a twist that was expected to have major repercussions for the next arc.

Many may not know that The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 will be titled 'The Seven Deadly Sins: The Judgement of Anger'. During the end of Season 3, The Seven Deadly Sins were scattered and now they will have to reunite to face the remaining demon threats, Meaww reported.

Here's the synopsis for the 'Wrath of the Gods' arc: "The Seven Deadly Sins have saved the kingdom of Liones from the invading demons. However, Camelot is still under the occupation of the Ten Commandments, and the Sins are scattered. Meanwhile, in the Fairy King's forest, King and Diane start to learn the truth about the previous war, 3,000 years ago."

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

