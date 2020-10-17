Left Menu
Development News Edition

I’m a content soul with firm belief in my craft: 'Mirzapur' star Divyenndu

"Mirzapur" star Divyenndu says he is hard working but not hyper-competitive, a quality that has helped him build the reputation of an artiste who can play diverse roles. I want difficult characters to be part of my filmography." As he gears up for the second season of "Mirzapur", scheduled to premiere on October 23, Divyenndu said he loved reuniting with the team.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2020 12:58 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 12:58 IST
I’m a content soul with firm belief in my craft: 'Mirzapur' star Divyenndu

"Mirzapur" star Divyenndu says he is hard working but not hyper-competitive, a quality that has helped him build the reputation of an artiste who can play diverse roles. From his role of Nishant 'Liquid' Agarwal in 2011's "Pyaar Ka Punchnama" to Munna Bhaiya in his latest show, it has been an interesting journey for the actor. "I’m a content soul. I’m not a hyper-competitive guy. I work hard and have a firm belief in my craft. I really enjoy what I do. I have put in a lot of hard work in my training. Thankfully, I’m not the kind who gets restless. I’m always (focused on) one thing at a time and don't over think,” the actor told PTI in a Zoom interview. The 37-year-old Divyenndu started his career with theatre in Delhi and later joined Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune.

After "Pyaar Ka Punchnama" , he featured in David Dhawan’s “Chashme Baddoor” remake in 2013 and followed it up with impressive character roles in movies like "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha" , "Batti Gul Meter Chalu" and "Kanpuriye" . But the turning point for Divyenndu came with Amazon Prime Video’s crime drama, which premiered in 2018. "Mirzapur" season one, set in the Hindi heartland, saw Divyenndu completely transform himself to play an emotionally volatile and gun-toting character. The actor said the success of the show and his character has been inspiring.

"I always believe I’m blessed because very few actors get a chance to play an out-and-out comic character like Liquid and a person like Munna. That gives you a complete range as an actor. I want difficult characters to be part of my filmography." As he gears up for the second season of "Mirzapur" , scheduled to premiere on October 23, Divyenndu said he loved reuniting with the team. "It’s rare to meet people who are all on the same page. We all like each other. The show is an example of how merit should work in the industry. The actors in the show, all of us were not very big names before starring in it. The credit goes to makers who have an eye to pick performers who can justify the role," he said. Returning to Munna was "interesting". The actor said he enjoyed the process as he already had the backstory to build the character from. "Normally at the beginning of a film, you make you character, you build it. This time it was cool that the character was already made and there was a back story. I had previous events which were clear to me and the relationship which were already there. So it was very nice again visit to Munna." "Mirzapur" , produced by Excel Media and Entertainment, is created by Puneet and Vineet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai. The actor said for season two, Krishna gave him a character brief comparing Munna’s anger to that of Marvel comic superhero Hulk.

"Audience will see Munna as a more mature guy. A loving and caring guy, but yes from inside he is the same. Our writer Puneet Krishna told me on the first day of the shoot, 'Divyenndu Babu, Munna is Hulk'. He is calm and composed from outside, but he is always be angry from inside. I couldn’t have asked for more as an actor and as a character." But playing a dark character like Munna can take a toll on one's emotional well-being. Divyenndu said it was “disturbing” at times to play the violent character. "To be honest, it gets really dark at times to play someone like Munna. There are some scenes and sequences that leave a scar on your personality and it does get very disturbing. But I believe an actor needs to consciously deal with it." The actor recalled post the filming of season one of the series he observed some changes in his personality. "I realised I was reacting to similar situations differently. I’m happy I became aware of those changes very early on. As an artiste, you need to be aware. You have to go deep, but you must know how to come out of it. But it is fun to go and touch those human emotions which you have not experienced in your own life and be that other being and live vicariously through the character." "Mirzapur" season two also features actors Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Shweta Tripathi Sharma Rasika Dugal , Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang reprising their roles. The show's central theme of violence and revenge remains, but Divyenndu said the canvas is bigger now. "The season two is grander. Everything is on a bigger scale. But the main DNA of ‘Mirzapur’ is still the same. It is still about those power hungry people who want to get the control of Mirzapur. There is much more gravity this time and much more drama." Actors Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Isha Talwar are the new addition to cast of "Mirzapur" .

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

RGU signs MoU with Arunachal Govt s Research Dept

The Arunachal Institute of Tribal Studies of Rajiv Gandhi University RGU has signed an MoU with the state governments Research department to carry out extensive heritage documentation and formulate a state culture policy. The MoU was signed...

French police arrest nine after teacher beheaded in street

French police have arrested nine people after a suspected Islamist sympathizer beheaded a school teacher on the street of a Paris suburb on Friday, police sources said. Investigators were trying to establish whether the attacker, who was sh...

Guj: Two govt employees nabbed for demanding Rs 10 lakh bribe

Two employees of the district education officers DEO office were detained on Saturday for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 10 lakh for not taking action against a trust-run school in Vyara of Gujarats Tapi district, an official from the An...

Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt for 'filling pockets of its special friends'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked the Narendra Modi government, saying it is busy filling the pockets of its special friends and that is why the countrys poor are hungryHe was reacting to the Global Hunger Index 2020 report ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020