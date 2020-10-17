Benjamin Hollingsworth, wife Nila welcome baby girl
“Virgin River” star Benjamin Hollingsworth and his wife Nila have become parents to a baby girl. According to Entertainment Tonight, the couple welcomed their third child together, a daughter named Juniper Bloom Hollingsworth, on Thursday. The actor is currently gearing for the premier of the second season of his Netflix show “Virgin River”.PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-10-2020 13:26 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 13:26 IST
“Virgin River” star Benjamin Hollingsworth and his wife Nila have become parents to a baby girl. According to Entertainment Tonight, the couple welcomed their third child together, a daughter named Juniper Bloom Hollingsworth, on Thursday. The new born joins her two older brothers; Hemingway and Gatsby
Benjamin and Nila got married in November 2012. The actor is currently gearing for the premier of the second season of his Netflix show “Virgin River”.
- READ MORE ON:
- Benjamin Hollingsworth
- Virgin River
- Juniper Bloom
- Hemingway
- Nila
- Gatsby Benjamin