Benjamin Hollingsworth, wife Nila welcome baby girl

“Virgin River” star Benjamin Hollingsworth and his wife Nila have become parents to a baby girl. According to Entertainment Tonight, the couple welcomed their third child together, a daughter named Juniper Bloom Hollingsworth, on Thursday. The new born joins her two older brothers; Hemingway and Gatsby

Benjamin and Nila got married in November 2012. The actor is currently gearing for the premier of the second season of his Netflix show “Virgin River”.