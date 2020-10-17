The Croods 2 synopsis revealed in details just before its final release in November

Are you ready for The Croods 2? We are just a few weeks behind the release of this much-awaited movie. Released in 2013, first movie titled The Croods made a remarkable success in the box office. Read further to get the latest updates on the imminent second movie.

DreamWorks Animation announced a sequel, The Croods 2 in April 2013. In September 2020, it was announced that composer Mark Mothersbaugh would compose music for the sequel, replacing Alan Silvestri who did the original.

Each of the voice actors from The Croods is likely to return in The Croods 2 titled 'The Croods: A New Age'. Nicolas Cage as Grug Crood, Emma Stone as Eep Crood, Ryan Reynolds as Guy, Peter Dinklage as Phil Betterman, Leslie Mann as Hope Betterman, Kelly Marie Tran as Dawn BettermanCatherine Keener as Ugga Crood, Cloris Leachman as Gran, Clark Duke as Thunk Crood, Chris Sanders as Belt, Randy Thom as Sandy Crood, Tara Strong as Sash to name a few are likely to return.

Fans are happy after getting the first The Croods 2 trailer that offered a first look of the long-awaited sequel. Joel Crawford is in the director's chair this time around making his feature directorial debut, replacing original directors Chris Sanders and Kirk DeMicco, as reported by Collider.

Here's the official synopsis of The Croods 2 titled 'The Croods: A New Age':

The Croods have survived their fair share of dangers and disasters, from fanged prehistoric beasts to surviving the end of the world, but now they will face their biggest challenge of all: another family

The Croods need a new place to live. So, the first prehistoric family sets off into the world in search of a safer place to call home. When they discover an idyllic walled-in paradise that meets all their needs, they think their problems are solved … except for one thing. Another family already lives there: the Bettermans.

The Bettermans (emphasis on the "better")—with their elaborate tree house, amazing inventions and irrigated acres of fresh produce—are a couple of steps above the Croods on the evolutionary ladder. When they take the Croods in as the world's first houseguests, it isn't long before tensions escalate between the cave family and the modern family.

Just when all seems lost, a new threat will propel both families on an epic adventure outside the safety of the wall, one that will force them to embrace their differences, draw strength from each other and forge a future together.

The Croods: A New Age features the voice talent of returning stars Nicolas Cage as Grug Crood, Catherine Keener as Ugga Crood, Emma Stone as their daughter, Eep; Ryan Reynolds as Eep's boyfriend, Guy; Clark Duke (Hot Tub Time Machine) as Thunk and Cloris Leachman as Gran. They're joined by new stars Peter Dinklage (HBO's Game of Thrones) as Phil Betterman, Leslie Mann (Blockers) as Hope Betterman, and Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars: Episode VIII-The Last Jedi) as their daughter, Dawn.

The Croods 2 is slated to hit the big screens on November 25, 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood animated movies.

Also Read: Minions 2 updates: Cast revealed, plot shows Gru's plan to become evil