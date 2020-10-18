8-year-old boy injured in leopard attack in Uttarakhand

An eight-year-old boy was injured after he was attacked by a leopard inside the compound of his house in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district, a forest official said on Sunday. The incident took place in Paur village of the district late on Saturday evening, Forest Range Officer Dinesh Joshi said.

Devraj, who hails from Nepal, was walking in the compound of his house when he was attacked by the leopard. The animal fled after the boy's family members and other villagers raised an alarm, he said. Joshi said the boy suffered a deep wound on his face and has been admitted to a local hospital for treatment.

Patrolling has been intensified in the area and a cage is being set up to trap the leopard, he said..