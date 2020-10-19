My Hero Academia Season 5 to be out in spring 2021, what more you can see

Are you ardently waiting for My Hero Academia Season 5? The discussion related to the fifth season started a couple of months back and fans are excited after learning that it will positively come out.

My Hero Academia recently shared a first look at its upcoming Season 5. The fifth season was finally revealed during this year's HeroFes event. Season 5 has yet to confirm how many episodes it will last, nor what parts of the manga it will cover, but My Hero Academia's next season will begin with an adaptation of the Joint Training arc, Comicbook noted.

The confirmation of My Hero Academia Season 5 was disclosed by Weekly Shōnen Jump on April 2. The anime lovers are quite glad to see the release of a short teaser. But it did not give any details on what to expect in the fifth season.

The upcoming My Hero Academia Season 5 will have most of the characters as same as they were in Season 4 and the same story will continue ahead. Akatsuki Bakugo, Michael Tatum, Izuku Midoriya, Clifford Chapin, Kenya Lida, Chaco Muranaka, Justin briner, Luci Christian to name a few are the names of some characters to be back in the imminent fifth season.

The making of My Hero Academia Season 5 was badly affected due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic shattered the global entertainment industry with unfathomable financial loss.

My Hero Academia Season 5 will premiere in spring 2021. Although the exact date has not been announced, a poster recently revealed gives a hint that we are close to its release. The poster also features costume update for Class 1-A and the surprise return of Shinso Hitoshi, a student that was last relevant during the Sports Festival in Season 2.

Image Credit: Facebook / My Hero Academia

The plot or synopsis for My Hero Academia Season 5 is yet to be revealed. However, Deku will get the Black whip and Fumikage with his black fallen angel, who gives him the ability to fly. There will also reappearance of Hitori sims from the Sports arc, Hitori is by far one of the most compelling underdog rival Deku has.

The imminent Season 5 of My Hero Academia will present Izuku's struggle against evil. Moreover, it will be interesting to watch what happens to All Might who is already suffering from an ailment.

My Hero Academia Season 5 is said to be out in spring 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

