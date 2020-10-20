Left Menu
Development News Edition

Entertainment News Roundup: AMC to reopen more theaters in the United States; TV's serial killer drama 'Dexter' gets a revival and more

AMC to reopen more theaters in the United States AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, the world's largest theater chain, said on Monday it plans to open more cinemas in the United States this week, offering some hope to an industry hammered by pandemic restrictions and sending its shares up 24%. TV Former ABC network executive Channing Dungey will take over as chairwoman of Warner Bros.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2020 10:33 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 10:28 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: AMC to reopen more theaters in the United States; TV's serial killer drama 'Dexter' gets a revival and more
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

AMC to reopen more theaters in the United States

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, the world's largest theater chain, said on Monday it plans to open more cinemas in the United States this week, offering some hope to an industry hammered by pandemic restrictions and sending its shares up 24%. The company said it will reopen about a dozen locations in New York state starting Oct. 23, following guidance from Governor Andrew Cuomo over the weekend, and plans to have more than 530 theaters open in the country by the end of the month.

TV's serial killer drama 'Dexter' gets a revival

Dexter, one of America's best known TV serial killers, is on his way back. Cable network Showtime said on Wednesday it had given the go-ahead to a 10-episode revival of "Dexter," with star Michael C. Hall once again playing blood spatter specialist Dexter Morgan who works with the Miami police department and moonlights as a vigilante killer.

Former ABC executive to become chairwoman of Warner Bros. TV

Former ABC network executive Channing Dungey will take over as chairwoman of Warner Bros. Television Group, the AT&T Inc unit said on Monday, replacing veteran television executive Peter Roth, who will step down next year. Dungey, who is currently vice president of Original Series at Netflix Inc , has previously worked at Walt Disney Co's ABC network for over 14 years, according to her LinkedIn profile https://www.linkedin.com/in/channingdungey.

Pitt's 'Fight Club' jacket, 'Pretty Woman' boots up for sale in memorabilia auction

Film fans will have the chance to get their hands on the thigh-high patent leather boots worn by Julia Roberts in "Pretty Woman" or Tom Cruise's "Top Gun" bomber jacket when nearly 1,000 items of movie memorabilia go on sale in an auction in December. The artefacts in the annual Prop Store Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction have been hunted down by Prop Store boss Stephen Lane through his network of filmmakers, cast and crew members, production companies and collectors.

Liam Neeson Thriller 'Honest Thief' Leads Cratering U.S. Box Office

Liam Neeson's thriller "Honest Thief" limped to first place at the domestic box office, debuting at $3.7 million. Those ticket sales, among the lowest ever to land at No. 1, came in slightly ahead of Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" and Robert De Niro's family comedy "War With Grandpa." "Tenet," now in its seventh week of release, grossed 1.6 million, bringing its U.S. haul to $50.6 million. The sci-fi epic, from Warner Bros., continues to fare better overseas. "Tenet" generated $5 million at the international box office for a global haul of $333.9 million.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sherlock Holmes 3 is on ‘back burner’, will Johnny Depp join the cast?

Earlier, the filmmaker Dexter Fletcher said Sherlock Holmes 3 would be different from the previous two movies in the franchise. Sherlock Holmes 3 is always a highly anticipated movie fans have been waiting for the last nine years.Fans are q...

Wacom One Launched in India with a Complete 'Digital Starter Kit'

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Wacom announces the launch of Wacom One, an entry-level 13 pen display for a new generation of creators. Budding artists wanting to work with digital media, visual thinkers who combine handwritten and drawn ...

Jeff Bridges reveals cancer diagnosis

Oscar-winning actor Jeff Bridges has announced that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma, a kind of cancer. The 70-year-old Hollywood veteran, who shared the news on Twitter on Monday, assured fans that his prognosis is good.As the Dude woul...

SAIF Partners rebrands as Elevation Capital; closes new USD 400 mn early stage fund

Venture capital firm SAIF Partners on Tuesday rebranded itself as Elevation Capital, and said it has closed a new early stage fund at USD 400 million about Rs 2,934 crore. Founded in 2002, Elevation Capital has been an early investor in com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020