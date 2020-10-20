Entertainment News Roundup: AMC to reopen more theaters in the United States; TV's serial killer drama 'Dexter' gets a revival and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

AMC to reopen more theaters in the United States

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, the world's largest theater chain, said on Monday it plans to open more cinemas in the United States this week, offering some hope to an industry hammered by pandemic restrictions and sending its shares up 24%. The company said it will reopen about a dozen locations in New York state starting Oct. 23, following guidance from Governor Andrew Cuomo over the weekend, and plans to have more than 530 theaters open in the country by the end of the month.

TV's serial killer drama 'Dexter' gets a revival

Dexter, one of America's best known TV serial killers, is on his way back. Cable network Showtime said on Wednesday it had given the go-ahead to a 10-episode revival of "Dexter," with star Michael C. Hall once again playing blood spatter specialist Dexter Morgan who works with the Miami police department and moonlights as a vigilante killer.

Former ABC executive to become chairwoman of Warner Bros. TV

Former ABC network executive Channing Dungey will take over as chairwoman of Warner Bros. Television Group, the AT&T Inc unit said on Monday, replacing veteran television executive Peter Roth, who will step down next year. Dungey, who is currently vice president of Original Series at Netflix Inc , has previously worked at Walt Disney Co's ABC network for over 14 years, according to her LinkedIn profile https://www.linkedin.com/in/channingdungey.

Pitt's 'Fight Club' jacket, 'Pretty Woman' boots up for sale in memorabilia auction

Film fans will have the chance to get their hands on the thigh-high patent leather boots worn by Julia Roberts in "Pretty Woman" or Tom Cruise's "Top Gun" bomber jacket when nearly 1,000 items of movie memorabilia go on sale in an auction in December. The artefacts in the annual Prop Store Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction have been hunted down by Prop Store boss Stephen Lane through his network of filmmakers, cast and crew members, production companies and collectors.

Liam Neeson Thriller 'Honest Thief' Leads Cratering U.S. Box Office

Liam Neeson's thriller "Honest Thief" limped to first place at the domestic box office, debuting at $3.7 million. Those ticket sales, among the lowest ever to land at No. 1, came in slightly ahead of Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" and Robert De Niro's family comedy "War With Grandpa." "Tenet," now in its seventh week of release, grossed 1.6 million, bringing its U.S. haul to $50.6 million. The sci-fi epic, from Warner Bros., continues to fare better overseas. "Tenet" generated $5 million at the international box office for a global haul of $333.9 million.