Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britney Spears shares her '5 most important' beach day essentials

Lending a helping hand to fans planning a day at the beach, American singer-songwriter Britney Spears recently shared a video of five beach day essentials.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-10-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 15:51 IST
Britney Spears shares her '5 most important' beach day essentials
Britney Spears (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Lending a helping hand to fans planning a day at the beach, American singer-songwriter Britney Spears recently shared a video of five beach day essentials. According to Fox News, the 38-year-old singer took to Instagram on Monday (local time) to post the video.

In the clip, the 'Toxic' singer donned a light blue snakeskin-print bikini, a white wrist band and a thin gold bracelet. To complete the ensemble, Spears wore a beaded necklace with an arrowhead-shaped pendent. Britney said in the video, "So this is the exact same bathing suit I wore a few days ago to the beach, but I said, 'Hey, why not give it another shot? But while I'm at it, I just wanted to let you guys know the five most important things that you need to bring when you go to the beach."

As promised, the 'Criminal' singer offered a list of beach day must-haves: "A towel, oil, sunscreen, a dog and a hat." "I'm gonna go to my jacuzzi now," she said before marching off camera.

Later in the day, the star shared another video online, declaring "I wasn't sure which bathing suit to wear," in the caption. The over-two-minute video contained clips of Spears dancing to the Beach Boys' "Kokomo" in various bikinis.

The pair of videos elicited concern from fans, who expressed worries over the state of the star's mental health in the comments. "This is not normal....at all," wrote one.

Another asked, "Britney are you okay?" As per Fox News, the singer is currently under a conservatorship, a legal guardianship in which her father oversees her financial affairs and everyday life. The conservatorship has been in effect for over a decade and began after her 2007 public meltdown. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Swiss report more than 3,000 new coronavirus cases

Swiss health authorities reported 3,008 new coronavirus infections in a day on Tuesday as hospitalisations continued to mount.Switzerlands public health agency reported httpswww.bag.admin.chbagenhomekrankheitenausbrueche-epidemien-pandemien...

Freak Greek storm carpets Crete motorway with hail

Thunderstorms and torrential hail hit the popular tourist island of Crete of Tuesday as a storm swept through southern areas of Greece in the early hours. People in Heraklion and Chania, the islands biggest cities, woke to the sounds of the...

Sweden bans Huawei, ZTE from upcoming 5G networks

Swedish regulators on Tuesday banned the use of telecom equipment from Chinas Huawei and ZTE in its 5G network ahead of the spectrum auction scheduled for next month.The Swedish Post and Telecom Authority PTS said httpswww.pts.seennewspress...

R Narayan appointed as president of FICCI-CMSME

New Delhi India, October 20 ANINewsVoir R Narayan, Founder and CEO, Power2SME has been elected as President of Confederation of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises CMSME, an affiliated body under the umbrella of the Federation of Indian Cha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020