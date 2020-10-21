'Will miss my friends desperately': Anupam Kher pens heartfelt note to friends Anil Kapoor, Satish Kaushik

Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Wednesday penned down a heartfelt note to friends Anil Kapoor and Satish Kaushik, and said his friends have 'made 8 months of lockdown easy and memorable.' Being a keen social media user, the 65-year-old actor shared a note Twitter and extended his gratitude towards his friends Anil, Satish Kaushik and said as he gets ready to travel back to New York, he 'will miss his friends desperately.'

He also shared pictures, in which the three of them were seen colour-coordinating, wearing black shirts, one of them sitting on a chair, and the other two standing behind. The trio struck a happy and smiling pose for the lens. In the caption, he wrote, "As I prepare to travel back to NY I will miss my friends desperately. They made 8 months of #Lockdown easy & memorable. Thank you @AnilKapoor @satishkaushik2 for your love, warmth & our random stupid conversations. You made life very easy during these difficult times."

Earlier on Tuesday, the 'Hotel Mumbai' star termed his friends as family, and shared a similar post on Instagram. Recently, Anupam Kher's Bollywood blockbuster 'DDLJ' along with Shahrukh Khan and Kajol completed its 25 years. (ANI)