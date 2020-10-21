Left Menu
Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 21-10-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 18:26 IST
The discussion of Naruto’s untimely demise in Boruto Chapter 52 commenced after seeing Kurama saying, “Do this or you will die.” Image Credit: Facebook / Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

The manga enthusiasts are a tad disappointed as Boruto Chapter 52 (Boruto: Naruto Next Generations) will be out almost after a month. We are yet to get the leaked spoilers for the imminent chapter, however, some are already creating news on the web world.

A short preview for Boruto Chapter 52 is out. It focuses at Kurama and Naruto's plan to beat Isshiki. One Twitter user, Abdul Zoldyck has recently teased a brief preview in which he claims that Boruto Chapter 52 will dig deeper in Naruto's new form.

At the end of Boruto Chapter 51 titled 'Sacrifice', Kurama tells Naruto that there could be a way but it can prove to be a do-or-die move, IBT clarified.

Fans will be amazed seeing Naruto making the Ultimate Sacrifice in Boruto Chapter 52 as Hokage will it can prove to be a do-or-die move. Although the spoilers are yet to be out, the manga aficionados are in distress under the influence of a discussion claiming that Naruto will die in the imminent chapter.

The discussion of Naruto's untimely demise in Boruto Chapter 52 commenced after seeing Kurama saying, "Do this or you will die." According to BlockToro, Boruto requires to handle his foes alone without the help of Naruto. They could simply retire the Hokage instead of killing him, so that Naruto can make a regular appearance in the manga.

The synopsis and spoilers of Boruto Chapter 52 are expected to be out soon. Fans are ardently waiting to go through the severe fight between Naruto and Isshiki.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga chapter are always released on the 20th of every month. Boruto Chapter 52 is slated to be out on November 20, 2020. The spoilers will be leaked online two-three days before its release on November 20.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga and anime series.

