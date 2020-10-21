Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will miss taking a bow in front of live audience: Gen Next designers on virtual LFW

The Lakme Fashion Week kicked off its first-ever season-fluid edition on Wednesday and Gen Next designers say they will miss presenting their collections in front of a live audience with the fashion gala going virtual for its 2020 chapter in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 19:08 IST
Will miss taking a bow in front of live audience: Gen Next designers on virtual LFW

The Lakme Fashion Week kicked off its first-ever season-fluid edition on Wednesday and Gen Next designers say they will miss presenting their collections in front of a live audience with the fashion gala going virtual for its 2020 chapter in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The LFW holds a special place in the hearts of Gen Next designers, who make their debut on the Lakme stage in Mumbai. Day one of the fashion gala started with three budding couturiers -- Aarushi Kilawat; Bhumika and Minakshi Ahluwalia; and Anmol Sharma -- presenting their respective collections.

For Kilawat, presenting her clothing line "Between The Lines" virtually, for her label The Loom Art, was a unique experience. "The thrill of taking a bow and presenting in front of a live audience is overwhelming, and I'm certainly missing that moment. There were few difficult times... To manage and organise things via Whatsapp and Zoom to articulate and materialise the whole collection," she told PTI in an email interview.

However, the Jaipur-based designer believes staging a virtual show has its own advantages. "To look at the brighter side, the process of doing a virtual fashion week was smoother. I also believe with this platform we are reaching a larger audience who are getting a chance to watch the fashion week through their screens," she added.

Kilawat unveiled her soothing collection of boxy jackets, double layer dresses with a variation of sleek and oversized shirts, and ensemble dresses. The colour palette ranged from icy blues, white to some batch of ivory, pinks and peaches. Mumbai-based Bhumika Ahluwalia, who formed the label Mishe with her mother Minakshi, said it was their wish to present their collection in "Shuwa" in front of a live audience.

"As it was our first collection we really wished to present it in front of a live audience but the Lakme Fashion Week team made it very smooth for us. Everything was a different experience and rather this time it will reach a wider audience this time," she told PTI. The duo's collection of women's clothing was inspired by sign language.

Minakshi Ahluwalia said the pandemic-induced lockdown forced them to change the strategy for their designs. "We feel the lockdown rather helped us to rethink everything. We started working on the collection before the lockdown. The lockdown gave us enough time to research more and refine it. Getting fabrics made from our artisans was a bit of a challenge but otherwise it was quite smooth," she added.

Sharma, a graduate of National Institute of Fashion Technology, also said he missed the vibe of a live show but chose to look at the brighter side of the things. "I really wished to be present at the venue when the show happens, so there is an emotional quotient that remains unfulfilled; but yes working from home definitely is easier and convenient," the Gurugram-based designer told PTI.

Sharma presented his collection "Dress To Reform" for his label Dhatu Design Studio at the fashion gala. He said his collection talks about "possibilities, solutions and a way of life". "I have taken into account the entire lifecycle of the product - starting from the fabric development stage to the end of use, designing, producing, consuming and living better. The final products are practical and quality based for longevity," he added.

Sharma said he used recyclable, compost friendly, and biodegradable material for his collections of menswear. The Gen Next programme gives some of the most exceptional young talent in the country an opportunity to showcase their work on a large platform like the LFW.

The fashion gala concludes Sunday..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Five-star Guangzhou send out warning to title rivals

Defending champions Guangzhou Evergrande fired off a warning shot to their Chinese Super League title rivals on Wednesday as Fabio Cannavaros side thrashed Hebei China Fortune 5-0 to advance to the semi-finals of the championship playoffs.A...

No spl Metro services in Kolkata for Durga puja: Top official

Metro services along the citys north-south corridor will be available for 12 hours from 10 am on all four Durga puja days, unlike every year when trains run late into the night for revellers, Manoj Joshi, the general manager of the rapid tr...

AP Exclusive: OxyContin maker to plead to 3 criminal charges

Purdue Pharma, the company that makes OxyContin, the powerful prescription painkiller that experts say helped touch off an opioid epidemic, will plead guilty to three federal criminal charges as part of a settlement of more than 8 billion, ...

Reese Witherspoon's 'Legally Blonde 3' to hit screens in May 2022

Reese Witherspoon will be returning as attorney Elle Woods for the much-anticipated Legally Blonde 3, which is slated to be released in theatres in May 2022, MGM Studios has announced. The studio shared the update on its official Twitter ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020