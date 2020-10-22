Left Menu
Sending you a biiiiiig hug: Priyanka Chopra's birthday wish for sister 'Tisha' Parineeti Chopra

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Thursday showered love over her baby cousin sister Parineeti Chopra as she ringed into her 32nd birthday.

22-10-2020
Celebrity sisters Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Thursday showered love over her baby cousin sister Parineeti Chopra as she ringed into her 32nd birthday. Priyanka took to her social media profiles - Instagram and Twitter - to share a drop-dead gorgeous picture of herself with the birthday girl.

The picture sees the duo posing at an illuminated Umaid Bhawan Palace from the time of her wedding celebrations that took place in Jodhpur in December 2018. "Happy Birthday Tisha Sending you a biiiiiig hug and Miss you tons @ParineetiChopra," the 'Baywatch' actor tweeted along with the picture.

The Chopra sisters enjoy a great bond together and are often seen spending time with each other. (ANI)

