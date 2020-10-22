Sending you a biiiiiig hug: Priyanka Chopra's birthday wish for sister 'Tisha' Parineeti Chopra
Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Thursday showered love over her baby cousin sister Parineeti Chopra as she ringed into her 32nd birthday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 18:13 IST
Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Thursday showered love over her baby cousin sister Parineeti Chopra as she ringed into her 32nd birthday. Priyanka took to her social media profiles - Instagram and Twitter - to share a drop-dead gorgeous picture of herself with the birthday girl.
The picture sees the duo posing at an illuminated Umaid Bhawan Palace from the time of her wedding celebrations that took place in Jodhpur in December 2018. "Happy Birthday Tisha Sending you a biiiiiig hug and Miss you tons @ParineetiChopra," the 'Baywatch' actor tweeted along with the picture.
The Chopra sisters enjoy a great bond together and are often seen spending time with each other. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Parineeti Chopra
- Priyanka Chopra
- Priyanka
- Chopra
ALSO READ
Priyanka Chopra shares BTS clip featuring pet Diana from 'Unfinished'
Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra pledge support to global online auction of artwork by Indian underprivileged children
Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Ananya Panday wish Rekha on her 66th birthday
Priyanka Chopra introduces her character 'Pinky' from 'The White Tiger'
It'll make you uncomfortable: Priyanka Chopra Jonas on 'The White Tiger'