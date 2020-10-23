Left Menu
Aaron Taylor-Johnson joins Brad Pitt in Sony's 'Bullet Train'

English actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson is set to join the cast of David Leitch's action movie 'Bullet Train,' starring Brad Pitt.

23-10-2020
Aaron Taylor-Johnson joins Brad Pitt in Sony's 'Bullet Train'
Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Image Credit: ANI

English actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson is set to join the cast of David Leitch's action movie 'Bullet Train,' starring Brad Pitt. As reported by Variety, the Sony Pictures project is based on the Japanese novel 'Maria Beetle' by Kotaro Isaka and focuses on a gang of hitmen and assassins on a train in Tokyo with conflicting motives. The script was written by Zak Olkewitz.

Kelly McCormick is producing through 87North with Antoine Fuqua. Along with Ryosuke Saegusa and Yuma Terada of CTB Inc, Kat Samick is executive producing the film. Brittany Morrissey is the executive overseeing the project for Sony Pictures. Taylor-Johnson most recently appeared in Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' opposite John David Washington and Robert Pattinson. He will next appear in the action-spy feature, 'The King's Man', a prequel to the 'Kingsman' film series.

As reported by Variety, Pitt joined the project at the beginning of July. He had been considering his options to play stuntman Cliff Booth since winning his first acting Oscar for Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'. Pitt is also connected to co-star with Emma Stone in the Damien Chazelle movie 'Babylon', which shifted the start of production back to 2021, leaving an opening for 'Bullet Train' on his schedule. (ANI)

