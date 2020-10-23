Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

We're just two days behind the release of Black Clover Chapter 269. Fans are excited as they are going to see many things in the imminent chapter. They can read it free of cost on VIZ media, Shonen Jump and Manga Plus official website and platforms.

The imminent Black Clover Chapter 269 will focus on the battle between Asta and his AMD, who identity was disclosed as his half-brother in the previous chapter. Dante, Vanica, and Zenon are the dark triad leaders who have a personal connection with Asta, Yuno, and Noelle. BLockToro reminds that Dante's devil killed Asta and Liebe's mother, Vancia's devil killed Noelle's mother and Zenon killed a lot of Golden Dawn and kidnapped Vangeance.

Black Clover Chapter 269 will focus on a possible fight between Asta and AMD (originally named Rebee). They will try to gain control over each other and prove who is better. However, once they realize the truth, they will keep themselves aside from the fight.

On the other hand, Black Clover Chapter 269 is likely to portray the merged form of Asta and his devil, which will be powerful enough to take down the dark triad. The Black Bulls vs Dark Triad war will start in Black Clover Chapter 269 and Asta's devil powers will play a vital role in the battle.

Many manga enthusiasts believe that Black Clover Chapter 269 will expand the plot further as they need to show Asta who was raised as an orphan after his mother left him on the stairs. Many things are likely to be portrayed, which are still not clear, such as Asta's mother having a curse of stealing mana powers and the AMD trying to take control.

Black Clover Chapter 269 will be out on Sunday, October 25. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga.

