Left Menu
Development News Edition

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 23-10-2020 16:00 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 16:00 IST
Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25
Black Clover Chapter 269 will focus on a possible fight between Asta and AMD. Image Credit: Facebook / Black Clover

We're just two days behind the release of Black Clover Chapter 269. Fans are excited as they are going to see many things in the imminent chapter. They can read it free of cost on VIZ media, Shonen Jump and Manga Plus official website and platforms.

The imminent Black Clover Chapter 269 will focus on the battle between Asta and his AMD, who identity was disclosed as his half-brother in the previous chapter. Dante, Vanica, and Zenon are the dark triad leaders who have a personal connection with Asta, Yuno, and Noelle. BLockToro reminds that Dante's devil killed Asta and Liebe's mother, Vancia's devil killed Noelle's mother and Zenon killed a lot of Golden Dawn and kidnapped Vangeance.

Black Clover Chapter 269 will focus on a possible fight between Asta and AMD (originally named Rebee). They will try to gain control over each other and prove who is better. However, once they realize the truth, they will keep themselves aside from the fight.

On the other hand, Black Clover Chapter 269 is likely to portray the merged form of Asta and his devil, which will be powerful enough to take down the dark triad. The Black Bulls vs Dark Triad war will start in Black Clover Chapter 269 and Asta's devil powers will play a vital role in the battle.

Many manga enthusiasts believe that Black Clover Chapter 269 will expand the plot further as they need to show Asta who was raised as an orphan after his mother left him on the stairs. Many things are likely to be portrayed, which are still not clear, such as Asta's mother having a curse of stealing mana powers and the AMD trying to take control.

Black Clover Chapter 269 will be out on Sunday, October 25. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti's wedding, more leaked spoilers

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TN CM lays foundation stone for 9 projects worth Rs 10,062 cr

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday laid the foundation stone for nine industrial projects worth Rs 10,062 crore, which will generate 8,666 new jobs. He also took part in the inauguration of seven companies which had already s...

Medical tech cos to reach pre-COVID level only by 2nd half of next year: MTaI

Medical technology sector is expected to recover to the pre-COVID levels in terms of revenues only by July-December period next year as such companies continue to earn lower than projected revenue due to weak demand and high cost, Medical T...

RPF seize 34.5 kg cannabis, rescue minor girl

The Railway Protection Force RPF of Northeast Frontier Railway has seized 34.55 kg cannabis, apprehended two touts and rescued a minor girl in West Bengal and Assam during the last four days, an official said. A team of RPF from Alipurduar ...

Ishrat case: Discharge pleas of 3 cops rejected by CBI court

A special CBI court on Friday rejected the discharge applications moved by three policemen, including IPS officer GL Singhal, who are accused in the 2004 Ishrat Jahan alleged fake encounter case. The other two who moved the pleas are retire...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020