Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 release date revealed, who can save earth from danger?

Fans are ardently waiting for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 as there are many questions lefts unanswered. The preview for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 is out and fans are excited as it hints what can happen next in the battle against the formidable foe.

The preview for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 shared over Twitter by an user DbsHype reveals that the imminent chapter revolves around Goku's plan to tackle Moro after the latter attaches himself to the planet.

We are yet to receive Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 spoilers in the form of raw scans or magazine cover pages. Goku can be given the credit for taking the fight to the air. He is considered the only character who can handle Moro in his new powerful form, BlockToro noted. According to Moro, he is now as powerful as the Super Saiyan and Dragon Ball Super 66 chapter will show the true extent of his powers.

The upcoming Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 requires to do something that alters the view of angry fandom and explain Goku's real motives for giving Moro a second chance. Fans are yet to see how Goku utilizes his brain and discovers a way to remove Moro from Earth without destroying it.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 spoilers will be out within a few days before its original release in November. Some predictions reveal that the world is currently in danger once again due to Goku and earth's fate is almost dependant on Moro.

Dragon Ball Super releases a chapter every month. Chapter 66 is expected to be out on November 20 this year. Fans can read Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 online on Manga Plus and Viz. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga.

