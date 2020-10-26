Left Menu
When will Wentworth Season 9 premiere? More turns & twists, what more we know

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 26-10-2020 12:40 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 12:40 IST
When will Wentworth Season 9 premiere? More turns & twists, what more we know
The imminent Wentworth Season 9 will see many turns and twists like the previous season. Image Credit: Facebook / Wentworth

We all know that Wentworth Season 8 was the penultimate season, and Season 9 will mark the end to this Australian television drama series. The eight season premiered on July 28, 2020 and dropped finale on September 29. The eighth season consisted of ten episodes.

Fans are ardently waiting to know when Wentworth Season 9 will air. Reports started emerging in December 2018 that Foxtel ordered 20 more episodes for Season 8 and Season 9 for Wentworth (ten episodes for each season).

Brian Walsh, who serves as Foxtel's executive director of TV said in an interview with TV Tonight last year that Wentworth Season 9 would mark end to the series. "Foxtel is proud and delighted to confirm a further 20 episodes of the renewal of this much loved drama is testament to Foxtel's unwavering commitment to Australian story-telling," Brian Walsh said.

Wentworth Season 9 will be out anytime in 2021. The production for ninth season would not be affected much due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation as it had already been concluded. Many fans believe that the final season will be out in Australia in summer 2021. Then it will arrive on Netflix.

Wentworth features an extensive ensemble cast that includes Leah Purcell, Pamela Rabe, Kate Atkinson, Katrina Milosevic, Robbie Magasiva, Kate Jenkinson, Bernard Curry, Rarriwuy Hick, Susie Porter, Kate Box, Jane Hall, Reb Keane, and Vivienne Awosoga, just to name a few!

The imminent Wentworth Season 9 will see many turns and twists like the previous season. Reb discovers in the final episode that someone has stolen the money he and Lou have been saving for his gender reassignment surgery. Acting on false reports, he attacked Allie, but fortunately for her, Winter comes to her rescue and warns the guards by pressing the buzzer, The Cinemaholic reported.

Here's what the viewers had seen in Wentworth Season 8 – Lou discovers that her phone is missing and that the money they had accumulated for Reb's top surgery has been stolen. Based on misinformation, Lou is led to believe that Allie stole her phone and the money. Lou brutally bashes Allie but Marie saves her life by pressing the panic button. Lou and her associates also accost Joan, killing her pet fish and causing her to experience flashbacks of her troubled childhood and the murder of her mother at the hands of her father and that the little girl was in fact Joan.

Meanwhile, Boomer meets with her telephone friend and discovers that he knew she was a prisoner all along and that he runs a prison porn website, which Boomer attempts to recruit Ruby to help her with. Despite pressure from Vera, Dr. Greg Miller testifies in court that Joan Ferguson is suffering from traumatic brain damage. Sheila tries to drive a wedge between Lou and Reb by revealing that Lou was a bystander in the doctor's sexual assaults on patients. Judy confesses to attacking General Manager Ann, angering Allie. Judy later stabs Allie in the shower, seriously wounding her. It is revealed that Judy stole Reb's surgery money and used it to hire an assassin to assassinate the visiting United States Secretary of State, who is seeking her extradition. With Vera's approval, Linda places Joan in a spit hood, causing her to experience a psychotic breakdown and for Joan to get her memory back.

Wentworth Season 9 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Australian TV series.

