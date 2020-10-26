Left Menu
Will Food Wars be renewed for Season 6? What we know so far

Updated: 26-10-2020 11:16 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 11:16 IST
Some anime lovers believe that the creators didn’t renew Food Wars for Season 6 in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. Image Credit: Facebook

Many anime enthusiasts are expecting that Food Wars Shokugeki no Soma Season 6 (aka Food Wars Season 6). The previous seasons of Food Wars were adequate to create waves in the world of modern anime.

Initially, the anime lovers were quite confident that Season 4 would be the last for Food Wars Shokugeki no Soma. But the release of Season 5 by J C Staff Studio was a big surprise to everyone. It premiered on April 11 this year and completed airing on September 25.

There seems to be no chance for Food Wars Season 6 with The Fifth Plate being the final course of the anime. Earlier it was already announced Season 5 would be the final season for Food Wars.

Some anime lovers believe that the creators didn't renew Food Wars for Season 6 in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. They believe that the creators will renew and work on it once the world recovers from the pandemic situation. However, that's not the case. The ending of Food Wars Shokugeki no Soma with the airing of Season 5 was already predetermined and Season 6 was never on the card.

Food Wars Season 5 is currently available globally on Crunchyroll for viewers outside Asia. The first four seasons are also available on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. You can also watch the first three seasons which are available on Netflix with original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Currently, there are no updates available on the making of Food Wars Season 6. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

