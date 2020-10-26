Left Menu
Shahid Kapoor's munchkin Misha turns photographer for 'mama' Mira Kapoor

Actor Shahid Kapoor's little munchkin Misha on Monday turned photographer for her "Mama" Mira Kapoor as she clicked a mesmerising picture of her seated at the dining table.

Updated: 26-10-2020 14:10 IST
Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Shahid Kapoor's little munchkin Misha on Monday turned photographer for her "Mama" Mira Kapoor as she clicked a mesmerising picture of her seated at the dining table. Mira took to Instagram to share the picture clicked by her "in-house pap."

The picture sees Mira seated with a bright smile at her dinner table dressed in a comfy floral attire, which she termed as her "worst OOTD." ""Mama! Look!" I have an in-house pap and she catches my worst OOTDs! #missyclicks," she wrote in the caption. (ANI)

