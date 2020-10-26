Left Menu
John Wick: Chapter 4 cast Chad Stahelski’s opinions revealed, confirmation on John Wick 5

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-10-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 17:44 IST
The filming for John Wick 4 depends on the lead star Keanu Reeves’s availability. Image Credit: Facebook / John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 4 is surely one of the most anticipated action movies action movie enthusiasts have been looking forward for a long time. The remarkable success of John Wick 3 (titled John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum) paved the way for John Wick 4.

The filming of John Wick: Chapter 4 was officially announced by Lionsgate during John Wick: Chapter 3's opening week with a scheduled release date of May 21, 2021. However, in April 2020 during an interview with Collider, Chad Stahelski revealed that the film would most likely not make its 2021 release date, due to his commitment on The Matrix 4.

Fans will be happy to learn that John Wick: Chapter 5 will also be worked upon. Lionsgate's CEO, Jon Feltheimer, announced the confirmation on the making of John Wick 5 in August this year.

The filming for John Wick 4 depends on the lead star Keanu Reeves's availability. He is said to be in Berlin for The Matrix 4. The production for John Wick 4 was badly affected in the last couple of months due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic that shattered the global entertainment industry with unfathomable financial loss. Thus, the release date was postponed with no other alternative.

As far as the cast is concerned, Keanu Reeves will surely return in John Wick: Chapter 4. Some other actors like Laurence Fishburne, Jason Mantzoukas, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Halle Berry, Asia Kate Dillon and Anjelica Huston to name a few.

Many may not know that Bridget Moynahan will be returning with Keanu Reeves in John Wick 4 to play the role of Helen. The franchise director, Chad Stahelski opined, "There's a couple things. I like thematics. Obviously, you can see the influences of the old Westerns and the old Samurai films. All the Arthurian tales for chivalry and all that kind of stuff, back to that. We had a couple of overlapping thematics, and I stripped it down to the bare essentials."

"And there were two action sequences that we had really kind of conceived, but we just didn't have room for them. So, we pulled them from the movie. And I'd like to think that 90 percent of what I pulled, there's a place in John Wick 4 that I can definitely reinsert them," Chad Stahelski added.

Lionsgate has postponed the release of John Wick 4 until 2022 debunking a theory that it might crossover with The Matrix 4. The new release date for John Wick Chapter 4 is May 27, 2022.

Also Read: Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp's returning is doubtful, what more we know

