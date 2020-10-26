Left Menu
The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-10-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 18:11 IST
We all know The Last Kingdom has been renewed for Season 5 at Netflix this year. The story of noble warrior Uhtred of Bebbanburg during England's early years will continue.

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will be back for ten episodes, which will be based on books nine and ten in Bernard Cornwell's The Saxon Stories. Fans are happy that the series has got the official nod during the critical time when the world is badly combating against the deadly coronavirus.

According to a previous post on What's on Netflix, the production for The Last Kingdom Season 5 may commence in November this year. It will run under the strict guidelines issued by the government.

In a recent conversation with RadioTimes, the lead star Alexander Dreymon confirmed that the filming for The Last Kingdom Season 5 is to get underway very soon. "We're going to start shooting towards the end of this year under very strict COVID-19 guidelines, of course. We're very lucky to be able to work at the moment," Alexander Dreymon said.

"We're faced with that problem now, getting into season five where Uhtred is technically… I think he starts at 54 and ends up at 60 in the books. That's a problem right now because how do we make it look like Uhtred has aged without it looking comical? We're working on it," Alexander Dreymon added.

The age of Uhtred of Bebbanburg (played by Alexander Dreymon) in The Last Kingdom Season 5 is a big question to the avid viewers. According to Dreymon and Bernard Cornwell's conversations with RadioTimes, fans can expect from the final book, which may well be used to create a Season 6 of The Last Kingdom television series. Thus, fans can accept this on a positive note that The Last Kingdom Season 6 will also be worked upon.

"He's got a lot older and like all of us who have got old, I hope he has got wiser. He has a great deal more experience. I don't really see Alexander when I'm writing because the Uhtred I'm writing about is like my age mid-70s," Cornwell opined.

The Last Kingdom Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

