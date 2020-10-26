Left Menu
Development News Edition

Director Mira Nair plans re-release of 'Mississippi Masala' to honour Kamala Harris

Filmmaker Mira Nair is planning to re-release 1991 'Mississippi Masala' film as an anthem for the United States Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-10-2020 23:52 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 23:52 IST
Director Mira Nair plans re-release of 'Mississippi Masala' to honour Kamala Harris
Mira Nair (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Filmmaker Mira Nair is planning to re-release 1991 'Mississippi Masala' film as an anthem for the United States Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris. At the launch of the Tribeca Chanel women filmmaker program, Through Her Lens, Mira Nair delivered a speech reflecting on her journey from India to Hollywood that began with her 1991 film Mississippi Masala, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Nair revealed that she is tracking down the negatives for rerelease as "an anthem for Kamala" Harris for her vice-presidential candidature. Harris is the daughter of an Indian mother and Jamaican father, added The Hollywood Reporter. "When Mississippi Masala [opened], there were lines around the block of interracial couples from everywhere who wanted to see ... people who looked like themselves onscreen," she said during the afternoon tea, which featured remarks from Tribeca's Jane Rosenthal and Paula Weinstein and appearances by the likes of Emilia Clarke, Glenn Close and Angela Bassett. "Three decades later, it continues to speak the truth."

The Hollywood Reporter said it had reached out to Nair for clarification on the release plans but has not heard back as of press time. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No onion auctions in Nashik district APMCs

There were no onion auctions in Agriculture Produce Market Committees APMCs across Nashik district of Maharashtra on Monday as traders registered their protest against the stock limit on the commodity imposed by the Centre. The Lasalgaon AP...

BJP issues vision document for MC polls in Rajasthan

The Rajasthan BJP on Sunday issued a vision document for the municipal corporation polls, promising smart traffic management and relief in urban development tax.The elections to six municipal corporations of Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota will be...

Investors line up for Ant Group's record $34.4 bln IPO

Ant Group Co Ltd is poised to raise up to 34.4 billion in the worlds largest stock market debut as investors rush to buy into the fast-growing Chinese fintech giant despite risks of greater scrutiny at home and abroad. The dual listing, a f...

Spain's COVID-19 state of emergency faces backlash

The Spanish government faced a backlash on Monday over its plans to put the country, one of Europes worst COVID-19 hotspots, under a state of emergency for six months. Opposition parties said that was too long, epidemiologists said the move...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020