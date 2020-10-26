Director Mira Nair plans re-release of 'Mississippi Masala' to honour Kamala Harris
Filmmaker Mira Nair is planning to re-release 1991 'Mississippi Masala' film as an anthem for the United States Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris.ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-10-2020 23:52 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 23:52 IST
Filmmaker Mira Nair is planning to re-release 1991 'Mississippi Masala' film as an anthem for the United States Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris. At the launch of the Tribeca Chanel women filmmaker program, Through Her Lens, Mira Nair delivered a speech reflecting on her journey from India to Hollywood that began with her 1991 film Mississippi Masala, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Nair revealed that she is tracking down the negatives for rerelease as "an anthem for Kamala" Harris for her vice-presidential candidature. Harris is the daughter of an Indian mother and Jamaican father, added The Hollywood Reporter. "When Mississippi Masala [opened], there were lines around the block of interracial couples from everywhere who wanted to see ... people who looked like themselves onscreen," she said during the afternoon tea, which featured remarks from Tribeca's Jane Rosenthal and Paula Weinstein and appearances by the likes of Emilia Clarke, Glenn Close and Angela Bassett. "Three decades later, it continues to speak the truth."
The Hollywood Reporter said it had reached out to Nair for clarification on the release plans but has not heard back as of press time. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nair
- Harris
- Indian
- Kamala Harris
- Kamala Harris
- Mira Nair
- Glenn Close
- Jamaican
- Angela Bassett
ALSO READ
Kamala Harris slams 'reckless' Senate Republicans for pushing SC judge nomination over COVID-19 relief
Kamala Harris pauses in-person campaigning after staffer diagnosed with COVID-19
Rain or shine, democracy waits for no one: Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris turns 56, Biden says wants to celebrate her next birthday at WH
GOP senator mispronounces Kamala Harris' name at Trump rally