Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belgium's former King meets estranged daughter for first time

Belgium's former King Albert has met his daughter Delphine for the first time, after she won a seven-year legal battle to prove that he is her father, earning recognition as a princess. The two met Albert's wife, Queen Paola, last Sunday at their royal residence, the Belvedere castle, in the Brussels suburb of Laeken, the royal household said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 17:12 IST
Belgium's former King meets estranged daughter for first time

Belgium's former King Albert has met his daughter Delphine for the first time, after she won a seven-year legal battle to prove that he is her father, earning recognition as a princess.

The two met Albert's wife, Queen Paola, last Sunday at their royal residence, the Belvedere castle, in the Brussels suburb of Laeken, the royal household said on Tuesday. "This Sunday October 25, a new chapter has opened, filled with emotions, calm, understanding and also hope," the king, the queen and Delphine said in a statement.

"Our meeting took place at the Belvedere Castle, a meeting during which each of us was able to express, calmly and with empathy, our feelings and our experiences." "After the turmoil, the wounds and the suffering, comes the time for forgiveness, healing and reconciliation. This is the path, patient and at times difficult, that we have decided to take resolutely together."

Delphine Boel, 52, a Belgian artist, fought a seven-year legal battle to prove that the former king is her father. After a DNA test confirmed that, a court granted her the title of princess earlier this month. Albert, 86, who abdicated six years ago in favour of his son Philippe, had long contested Boel's claim. She has since changed her surname from Boel to Saxe-Cobourg, her father's family name.

Delphine had previously met Philippe for the first time on Oct. 15. Until then, she said her father and siblings, including Philippe, had refused to communicate with her and she was not expecting anything from them.

"These first steps pave the way which is now up to us to follow peacefully," the statement said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

When will Wentworth Season 9 premiere? More turns & twists, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Secy of State Pompeo, Defence Secy Esper call on PM Modi, covey US interest in strengthening ties

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark T Esper called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and conveyed the American governments continued interest in building stronger relations with India as well as discussed s...

Japan's ANA to shrink fleet as it skids toward record $4.8 bln loss

Japans ANA Holdings Inc on Tuesday said it will retire more than a tenth of its mostly Boeing Co fleet and delay two aircraft orders to help rein in costs and survive a collapse in air travel caused by coronavirus travel restrictions.Foreca...

Germany warns of 20,000 new daily COVID cases within days

The number of new coronavirus infections in Germany is likely to reach 20,000 a day by the end of the week, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Tuesday, as authorities readied new curbs to break the second wave of the pandemic. Germany,...

India's growth this year will be negative or near zero: Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said Indias Gross Domestic Product GDP growth for the current fiscal 2020-21 will be in negative or near zero, owing to the coronavirus pandemic impact. She, however, said the recovery is being...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020