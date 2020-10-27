Left Menu
Jatin Lalit open up about how they created magic with soundtracks of 'Mohabbatein'

As Aditya Chopra's 'Mohabbatein,' completed 20 years of its release on Tuesday, acclaimed music producer duo Jatin-Lalit opened up about how they created soundtracks for the film that became iconic in the history of Indian cinema.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 18:13 IST
A still from 'Mohabbatein' featuring Megastar Shah Rukh Khan . Image Credit: ANI

As Aditya Chopra's 'Mohabbatein,' completed 20 years of its release on Tuesday, acclaimed music producer duo Jatin-Lalit opened up about how they created soundtracks for the film that became iconic in the history of Indian cinema. "Mohabbatein is one such film, which is very rarely made in India. The songs of the film are made so melodious keeping in mind the situation of the film, songs play a very unique part in the film. There was not a single situation which was seen earlier," Jatin said.

Lalit on the other hand said that 'Mohabbatein,' was one of the most difficult films to create mysic for. "Mohabbatein was one of the most difficult films to create music for and it became one of the most melodious music albums. The brief for the music and the inspiration of the music came from Aditya Chopra. His narration of the film, his situations of the film were so different that it was always going to be difficult," he said. "Difficult because there are simultaneously 4 parallel love stories going on, they have a different mood and each song had to have antaras, which were made for different couples, so the tunes had to be different too," Lalit added. The duo have particularly created magical music for Shah Rukh Khan like the all-time blockbuster 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.'

"I sometimes think that Shah Rukh Saab and our combination is just like Rajesh Khanna and RD Burman in Waqt. How many ever films that we did with him, the music was super-duper hit because he has that kind of persona. He himself knows so much about music but he will never tell," said Jatin. Terming the megastar as a "charmer," Lalit said it is Shah Rukh Khan's talent to bring out the emotion of romance that adds on to the beauty of every song.

"Shah Rukh ji is a charmer. He is fantastic when it comes to bringing out the emotion of romance in his face and everyone can fall in love with his smile. He brings so much to a song. I think we are lucky that we did so many romantic films with SRK," he said. "He is such an asset to a song, in fact, he is the one who takes the song to another level. All the top superstars who we remember today are known by the songs that they have like Rajesh Khanna Sir. SRK is one such actor of his generation who has got great music and will always be remembered," Lalit added. Songs from 'Mohabbatein' have become timeless and is an album for ages.

Helmed by Aditya Chopra, the film features an ensemble cast of megastars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Uday Chopra, Jimmy Shergill, Kim Sharma, Jugal Hansraj, Preeti Jhangiani, and Shamita Shetty. (ANI)

