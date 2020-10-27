Left Menu
Young filmmakers pay tribute to auteurs Ray and Ghosh in their new films

"I will try to pay my tribute by retaining the flavour of 'Kanchenjungha' in each and every frame," De said. Popular actor Saswata Chatterjee said, "I liked the story and the way it has been scripted." Young director Abhinandan Dutta, who had earlier assisted in films like "Amazon Ovijaan", "Arsinagar", "Ghare Baire Aaj" and had worked with Aparna Sen and Kamaleswar Mukherjee, has now come up with "Utsaber Pare" as a tribute to Rituparno Ghosh, after being motivated by the filmmaker's masterpiece "Utsav" (2000).

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-10-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 19:32 IST
As a tribute to great masters Satyajit Ray and Rituparno Ghosh, some young Bengali directors are coming up with films which draw inspiration from the titles of the iconic movies of the auteurs. Director Raajhorshee De has weaved a tale of Darjeeling, Christmas and Kanchenjungha in 'Abar Kanchenjungha' as a homage to Satyajit Ray.

Ray's "Kanchenjungha" , a 1962 Bengali film, which had the cinematography of the maestro's trusted hand Subrata Mitra, revolved round a Bengali family vacationing in Darjeeling and had captured the beauty of the hills. "Since next year is going to be the birth centenary of Satyajit Ray, this film is a direct tribute to the master.

"Abar Kanchanjhungha" is a celebration of life. "It's a complete family film celebrating nostalgia, Bengaliness, Christmas celebrations in the enchanting location of Darjeeling with Kanchenjhungha as a background," De said, without divulging the story line.

"Abar Kanchanjhungha" features Kaushik Sen, Saswata Chatterjee, Rahul Arunoyday Banerjee, Bidipta Chakraborty and Padmanabha Dasgupta. The film will also present national award-winning playback singer Rupankar Bagchi in a different role. "I will try to pay my tribute by retaining the flavour of 'Kanchenjungha' in each and every frame," De said.

Popular actor Saswata Chatterjee said, "I liked the story and the way it has been scripted." Young director Abhinandan Dutta, who had earlier assisted in films like "Amazon Ovijaan" , "Arsinagar", "Ghare Baire Aaj" and had worked with Aparna Sen and Kamaleswar Mukherjee, has now come up with "Utsaber Pare" as a tribute to Rituparno Ghosh, after being motivated by the filmmaker's masterpiece "Utsav" (2000). In the national award-winning film, Ghosh had depicted a tale of a traditional family who had assembled at their ancestral house for the festival.

In "Utsaber Pare" , streamed on digital media on October 27, members of a joint family get together at their property and during discussions come to know about certain incidents, in the 40s, involving the family. The film is also about the complex and changing definitions of modern day relationships in a Bengali household and misgivings and insecurities of the characters, Dutta said.

"It is my tribute to Rituda who used to delve so intensely into human relationships. But I have weaved my own story and it is my directorial venture," he said. The film casts Kaushik Sen, Bimal Chakraborty and young actor Rwitobroto Mukherjee among others.

