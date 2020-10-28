People News Roundup: UK judge to give ruling on November 2 in Johnny Depp 'wife beater' case

People News Roundup: UK judge to give ruling on November 2 in Johnny Depp 'wife beater' caseDevdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2020 10:32 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 10:28 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.
UK judge to give ruling on November 2 in Johnny Depp 'wife beater' case
Hollywood star Johnny Depp will find out on Nov. 2 the outcome of his libel action against a British newspaper which labelled him a "wife beater", a ruling which could have a lasting impact on the actor's career. Depp, 57, sued News Group Newspapers, publishers of the Sun, and one of its journalists, Dan Wootton, over a 2018 article which stated he had been violent towards his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, 34, and which questioned his casting in the "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them" movie franchise.
