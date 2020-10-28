Left Menu
Matthew McConaughey tells Oprah Winfrey about careers he was considering before choosing to stick to acting

Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey recently sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an episode of the Apple TV+ series 'The Oprah Conversation' and revealed that there were several other careers on his mind back in the day.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-10-2020 12:16 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 12:16 IST
Matthew McConaughey. Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey recently sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an episode of the Apple TV+ series 'The Oprah Conversation' and revealed that there were several other careers on his mind back in the day. According to Fox News, the 50-year-old star admitted in a clip exclusively obtained by Entertainment Weekly, "I dabbled with thinking about other careers. I dabbled with thinking about being a high school football coach, I dabbled with being a symphony orchestra leader, I dabbled with being a wildlife guide, being a school teacher."

He added: "I was not going back." However, he stuck with acting, feeling that he was determined to make it work.

The 'Interstellar' actor added, "I was starting to get that feeling like even though the harder this gets, this means there's more reward on the other side. Stick with it. Stay in it. Don't pull the parachute, McConaughey.'" The star went on to meet massive success as an actor beginning in the rom-com world before nabbing more serious roles.

As per Fox News, McConaughey won an Oscar and a Golden Globe for his performance in 2013's 'Dallas Buyers Club,' while he earned two Emmy nominations for producing and starring in a season of 'True Detective.' The actor's full episode of 'The Oprah Conversation' streams on Apple TV+ on Wednesday (local time). (ANI)

