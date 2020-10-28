Left Menu
The TV channel airing "Bigg Boss" on Wednesday issued an apology over a contestant's remark related to the Marathi language in the latest season of the reality show, an action which came after the ruling Shiv Sena threatened to stage a protest at the programme's set.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-10-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 16:53 IST
TV channel apologises over "Bigg Boss" contestant's remark

The TV channel airing "Bigg Boss" on Wednesday issued an apology over a contestant's remark related to the Marathi language in the latest season of the reality show, an action which came after the ruling Shiv Sena threatened to stage a protest at the programme's set. The show, which is now in its 14th season, is telecast on Colors channel, owned by Viacom Media Pvt Ltd.

In a letter addressed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Viacom Media apologised for inadvertently hurting the sentiments of the people of the state. The apology from Viacom Media came after Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik, who is also a party spokesperson, took objection to tone and tenor of Jan Kumar Sanu, one of the contestants on the show, asking a fellow contestant not to speak in Marathi.

"The manner in which he spoke was insulting to the Marathi language. We demand that Sanu be removed as a contestant otherwise Shiv Sena activists would come on the shows sets and protest. "Bigg Boss gets TRPs from Marathi audience and is shot in Maharashtra. Such an attitude of a contestant will not be tolerated," Sarnaik had warned after the controversial episode was telecast.

Sarnaik said the shows host, superstar Salman Khan, should also reprimand the contestant. Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had also disapproved of Sanu's comment and promised action against the contestant.

In the letter to Thackeray, the channel said, "We have received objections regarding reference to the Marathi language during the episodebroadcast on October 27. "We have taken note of the objections and have taken corrective measures of removing the part from all future broadcasts of the episode.

"We apologise if we have inadvertently hurt the feelings of the people of Maharashtra due to the broadcast of the said comment in relation to the Marathi language. "We value the audienceand the patronage of the Marathi-speaking audience and respect all languages of India in the same manner," the channel said in the letter.

