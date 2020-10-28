Demi Lovato to emcee 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards
Pop star Demi Lovata has been announced as the host for the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards. The awards show takes place on Nov. 15 and will be broadcast live on E!, reported Variety.
Lovato, who has won five People’s Choice Awards in 12 nominations, has had a busy 2020, with performances at the Grammys and the Super Bowl. The 28-year-old singer also released singles "Anyone", "I Love You" and "I’m Ready" with Sam Smith. "Demi Lovato is an international icon and we cannot wait for her to host the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards. Her authentic presence and dynamic talents will make for an unforgettable night," Jen Neal, general manager of live events and lifestyle digital at E! News, said in statement. At the People’s Choice Awards, Tyler Perry will be honoured with People’s Champion for his humanitarian efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Jennifer Lopez will receive the People’s Icon Award for her role in 2019 feature "Hustlers" ..
