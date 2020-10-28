Left Menu
Development News Edition

Demi Lovato to emcee 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards

The awards show takes place on Nov. 15 and will be broadcast live on E!, reported Variety. Lovato, who has won five People’s Choice Awards in 12 nominations, has had a busy 2020, with performances at the Grammys and the Super Bowl. "Demi Lovato is an international icon and we cannot wait for her to host the 2020 E!

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-10-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 17:20 IST
Demi Lovato to emcee 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards

Pop star Demi Lovata has been announced as the host for the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards. The awards show takes place on Nov. 15 and will be broadcast live on E!, reported Variety.

Lovato, who has won five People’s Choice Awards in 12 nominations, has had a busy 2020, with performances at the Grammys and the Super Bowl. The 28-year-old singer also released singles "Anyone", "I Love You" and "I’m Ready" with Sam Smith.  "Demi Lovato is an international icon and we cannot wait for her to host the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards. Her authentic presence and dynamic talents will make for an unforgettable night," Jen Neal, general manager of live events and lifestyle digital at E! News, said in statement. At the People’s Choice Awards, Tyler Perry will be honoured with People’s Champion for his humanitarian efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Jennifer Lopez will receive the People’s Icon Award for her role in 2019 feature "Hustlers" ..

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

"Stop the violence", says father of Black man killed by Philadelphia police

The family of a Philadelphia Black man shot dead by police appealed for calm as a second night of protests over his death brought renewed violence, with clashes between police and demonstrators and some looting of stores. Tension has grippe...

Bank loan fraud: ED attaches assets of poultry firm promoter in Andhra Pradesh

Assets worth Rs 7.57 crore have been attached under the anti-money laundering law in a case of alleged bank loan fraud in Andhra Pradesh, the ED said on Wednesday. A total of 21 immovable properties and Rs 50 lakh deposit kept with an asset...

Nigeria's candidate Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala proposed to lead WTO - sources tell Reuters

A key group of WTO ambassadors has proposed Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to lead the World Trade Organization, trade sources told Reuters on Wednesday, clearing a path for her to become the first woman and African to head the global watchdog in its ...

NTPC enters into agreement with Japan's financial institution for JPY 50 billion

In the first funding for NTPC Ltd under Japan Bank for International Co-operation JBICs GREEN or Global Action for Reconciling Economic growth and Environment preservation initiative, Indias largest power producer today entered into a forei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020