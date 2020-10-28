Left Menu
Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 to have new characters, plot to revolve around Shigeo Kageyama

Updated: 28-10-2020 18:10 IST
Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 is likely to commence where Season 2 ended. Image Credit: Facebook / Mob Psycho 100

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 is unquestionably one of the most anticipated Japanese manga series fans have been looking forward to since last over one year. The remarkable success of Season 2 is one of the main reasons behind the creation of one more season.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 is likely to commence where Season 2 ended. The second season ended with Mob losing all his powers and being considered weak by everyone. It is likely to see the returning of the characters like Dimple, Teruki Hanazawa and Reign Arataka. Haruki Amakusa is said to be joining the series. Shou Suzuki and Ritsu Kageyama are likely to return.

A new character named Haruki Amakusa is likely to join Mob Psycho 100 Season 3. Amakusa has an objective to hunt the association for a spiritual monster known as Hyakki. More spoilers encircling the plot will be out soon. The plot will revolve around Shigeo Kageyama, an average middle school boy, nicknamed Mob for lacking a sense of presence.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 believe that the imminent season will revolve around Shigeo Kageyama, an average middle school boy, nicknamed Mob for lacking a sense of presence. Although he looks like an inconspicuous person, he is in fact a powerful esper with immense psychic power. To keep from losing control of this power, he constantly lives a life under an emotional shackle. In order to help learn how to control his abilities, Mob works as an assistant to con-man Reigen Arataka, a self-proclaimed psychic.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 is expected to be released in Japan in 2021. If everything goes well, it is likely to arrive in April 2021. But the way coronavirus is still having devastating effects in all the sectors, we doubt its release in April 2021.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime and manga series.

