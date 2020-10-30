Left Menu
Soumitra Chatterjee's condition still critical: Doctors

The 85-year-old Chatterjee, who has been in ICU for 22 days, is little stable now compared to his condition four days ago, the statement issued by an attending doctor said. "There is a little bit of marginal improvement and the antibiotics seem to be working.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-10-2020 01:19 IST
With a marginal improvement of his consciousness level on the neurological front, the condition of veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee remained critical on Thursday though he is responding to treatment, the hospital in which he is being treated said in a statement. The 85-year-old Chatterjee, who has been in ICU for 22 days, is little stable now compared to his condition four days ago, the statement issued by an attending doctor said.

"There is a little bit of marginal improvement and the antibiotics seem to be working. But after 23 days in hospital and 21 days in ICU, there are possibilities of secondary complications. It is a long way to go," it said. He opened eyes on Thursday, but did not respond very well to verbal commands, a doctor said.

Despite being tested coronavirus negative already, the thespian is still having COVID encephalopathy and "we just stabilised him for a while but there are neurological issues," the doctor said. About renal functioning of the octogenarian, he said two sessions of dialysis have been completed by the evening "but he definitely remained critical." His haemoglobin level went down for a while, but after two units of blood transfusion, his platelet count went up, he said.

"His blood pressure level is holding on. Oxygen saturation 95-100 per cent with ventilation support, with 40- 50 per cent Oxygen given," the doctor said. Referring to Chatterjee's age, he said it gradually becomes difficult for an 85-year-old person in ICU to fully recover "with so many comorbidities. But he is putting up a valiant fight." "There has been no fever, no shooting up of blood pressure and other functions are within an acceptable range," he said.

Chatterjee has been "unconscious" since last week. The ace actor, the first Indian film personality to be awarded the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres -- France's highest civilian award -- was admitted to hospital on October 6 after he tested positive for COVID-19.

