People News Roundup: Britain's Prince William contracted COVID-19 in April; UK judge to deliver ruling in Johnny Depp libel case and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

UK judge to deliver ruling in Johnny Depp libel case

Hollywood star Johnny Depp will learn on Monday whether he has won his libel battle with a British tabloid which labelled him a "wife beater", a verdict which will have a major impact on his reputation and future career. Depp, 57, famed for his role in films such as "Pirates of the Caribbean" and "Edward Scissorhands", is suing News Group Newspapers, publishers of the Sun, and one of its journalists, Dan Wootton, over a 2018 article which stated he had been violent towards his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, 34.

Britain's Prince William contracted COVID-19 in April: media

Britain's Prince William contracted COVID-19 in April at a similar time to his father Prince Charles, British media reported late on Sunday, citing Kensington Palace sources. William, grandson of Queen Elizabeth and second-in-line to the British throne, kept his diagnosis a secret because he did not want to alarm the country, The Sun newspaper reported.

Two-time World Cup winner Rapinoe, WNBA champ Bird announce engagement

Two-time soccer World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe and 11-time WNBA All-Star Sue Bird are getting hitched. The sports power couple announced their engagement with a photo posted to Bird's Instagram account on Friday and a representative for Rapinoe confirmed the news to Reuters, as congratulations for the couple poured in across social media.