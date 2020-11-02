Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Money Heist Season 5 (aka La casa de papel Season 5) is yet to get the official release date by Netflix. The streaming giant announced on July 31 on social media that the Spanish series would end forever with the fifth season.

The delay for Money Heist Season 5 is logical as its production was affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic. On July 31, Netflix took to Twitter to announce that Money Heist will end with Season 5. In a statement posted to Netflix's 'See What's Next' account, Alexa Pina said the following regarding the renewal: "We've spent almost a year thinking about how to break up the band. How to put the Professor on the ropess. How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters. The result is the fifth part of La Casa de Papel. The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season."

A few new photographs from the set of Money Heist Season 5 (aka La casa de papel Season 5) has dropped a big hint in favour of the link with Lisbon (Itziar Ituño). The snaps show Lisbon standing outside the Bank of Spain and negotiating with the police. Does it mean she and her gang will think to surrender finding no other option? The series viewers last saw Lisbon being smuggled into the Bank of Spain at the completion of third season and had to wait until fourth season to see her fate.

Fans are wondering that the series creators are yet to confirm the fate of former inspector Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) in Money Heist Season 5. The gang were plagued by the violent and unpredictable methods of Alicia Sierra. Express reminds that despite being pregnant, she still managed to do untold damage to Rio (Miguel Herrán) when she kidnapped and tortured him for information.

One Money Heist avid lover and Reddit user ZH02 posted, "Apparently it's been confirmed that Sierra will be in all 10 episodes of part 5!"

Money Heist Season 5 already commenced filming with viewers spotting characters like Berlin (Pedro Alonso), Marseille (Luka Peroš) and Tatiana (Diana Gomez) on location in Denmark, Express noted. The beautiful part is that with the returning of Alvaro Morte, fans are at least ensured that The Professor will be seen alive.

The returning cast members in Money Heist Season 5 (aka La casa de papel Season 5) include Úrsula Coberó as Tokyo, Pedro Alonso as Berlin, Miguel Herrán as Rio, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Enrique Arce as Arturo, Itziar Ituño as Lisbon, Darko Peric as Helsinki, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogotá, José Manuel Poga as Gandía, Luka Peros as Marseille, Belén Cuesta as Manila, Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo, Najwa Nimri as Inspector Sierra, and Fernando Cayo as Coronel Tamayo.

Money Heist Season 5 doesn't have an exact airing date. But it is likely to appear in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

