Left Menu
Development News Edition

Teen Titans Season 6 petition garners over 29k signatures, will it be ever renewed?

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-11-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 20:06 IST
Teen Titans Season 6 petition garners over 29k signatures, will it be ever renewed?
Teen Titans became one of Cartoon Network's well liked series, renowned for its character development and serious themes though the humor received criticism. Image Credit: Facebook / Teen Titans

Although fans have been waiting for Teen Titans Season 6 for around 15 years, still they have not lost hope. The chances are quite less for its renewal. The avid series lovers have not received any positive updates on its making since Season 5 dropped its finale in January 2006.

Fans may not remember that Warner Bros. and Cartoon Network earlier officially declared the end of Teen Titans with Season 6. The series had to be dropped due to many other factors, one of the those factors is the low rating of the previous two seasons.

Teen Titans became one of Cartoon Network's well liked series, renowned for its character development and serious themes though the humor received criticism. During its run, the series was nominated for three Annie Awards and one Motion Picture Sound Editors Award. Spin-off media included comics, DVD releases, video games, music albums, and collectible toys. In 2013, the show spawned a spin-off, titled Teen Titans Go!, which received a theatrical film released on July 27, 2018, titled Teen Titans Go! To the Movies.

Fans are ardently waiting for Teen Titans Season 6's renewal due to one strong reason. The previous season ended without any proper closure and several questions were left unanswered with abrupt ending. The fifth season showed the Teen Titans joining forces with numerous other heroes to combat the Brotherhood of Evil, Beast Boy's longtime adversaries, and their army of villains. The show spawned a spin-off, titled Teen Titans Go!, which received a theatrical film released on July 27, 2018, titled Teen Titans Go! To the Movies.

A petition was once made to put pressure on the creators for Teen Titans Season 6's renewal. It gained attention and momentum two years after it was created. But fans again got disappointed finding no result from the petition.

It is not clear why the petition for Teen Titans Season 6 is circulating again over DC Entertainment, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. One theory is the recent launch of Disney+ has created a new wave of nostalgia for fans with the streaming service offering fans access to a plethora of older, beloved series.

You can sign the petition here if you like. Currently, it has garnered over 29k signatures. Here's a part of what the petition cites in the body:

Ever since it came out in 2003, TEEN TITANS has been a noticeable cornerstone in how cartoons are to be done. Because of how it was able to balance ACTION, COMEDY, AND DRAMA, this show was a success, earning audience and critical acclaim, earning Annie Award Nominations (I don't know how it didn't win) and still maintaining a broad fan base even to this day. So it is confusing to know that with all of this going for this show, that there was not a Season 6 produced.

Fans still continue to believe Teen Titans Season 6 will see daylight. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the animated superhero television series.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha DGP inaugurates cybercrime complex

Cyber police stations of the Criminal Investigation Department CID, the Crime Branch and the Cybercrime Prevention Against Women and Children CCPWC of Odisha have come under one roof the Cybercrime Complex - which was inaugurated here on Mo...

U.S. Supreme Court lets inmate confined to filthy prison cell sue guards

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday allowed a Texas inmate to pursue his claim against prison officials that his civil rights were violated by being locked up in cells with extremely filthy conditions.The justices, in an unsigned opinion, set ...

U.S. surpasses 95 million early ballots on eve of Election Day

More than 95 million Americans had cast their votes in the 2020 presidential election by Monday, according to a tally by the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida, a harbinger of what is expected to be the highest turnout of m...

Five people from UP killed in road accident in Haryana's Sonipat; eight injured

Five people died while eight more sustained injuries when their vehicle rammed into a stationary truck on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway in Haryanas Sonipat district on Monday, police said. Fourteen people of Meerut district of Uttar ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020