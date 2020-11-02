Teen Titans Season 6 petition garners over 29k signatures, will it be ever renewed?

Although fans have been waiting for Teen Titans Season 6 for around 15 years, still they have not lost hope. The chances are quite less for its renewal. The avid series lovers have not received any positive updates on its making since Season 5 dropped its finale in January 2006.

Fans may not remember that Warner Bros. and Cartoon Network earlier officially declared the end of Teen Titans with Season 6. The series had to be dropped due to many other factors, one of the those factors is the low rating of the previous two seasons.

Teen Titans became one of Cartoon Network's well liked series, renowned for its character development and serious themes though the humor received criticism. During its run, the series was nominated for three Annie Awards and one Motion Picture Sound Editors Award. Spin-off media included comics, DVD releases, video games, music albums, and collectible toys. In 2013, the show spawned a spin-off, titled Teen Titans Go!, which received a theatrical film released on July 27, 2018, titled Teen Titans Go! To the Movies.

Fans are ardently waiting for Teen Titans Season 6's renewal due to one strong reason. The previous season ended without any proper closure and several questions were left unanswered with abrupt ending. The fifth season showed the Teen Titans joining forces with numerous other heroes to combat the Brotherhood of Evil, Beast Boy's longtime adversaries, and their army of villains.

A petition was once made to put pressure on the creators for Teen Titans Season 6's renewal. It gained attention and momentum two years after it was created. But fans again got disappointed finding no result from the petition.

It is not clear why the petition for Teen Titans Season 6 is circulating again over DC Entertainment, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. One theory is the recent launch of Disney+ has created a new wave of nostalgia for fans with the streaming service offering fans access to a plethora of older, beloved series.

You can sign the petition here if you like. Currently, it has garnered over 29k signatures. Here's a part of what the petition cites in the body:

Ever since it came out in 2003, TEEN TITANS has been a noticeable cornerstone in how cartoons are to be done. Because of how it was able to balance ACTION, COMEDY, AND DRAMA, this show was a success, earning audience and critical acclaim, earning Annie Award Nominations (I don't know how it didn't win) and still maintaining a broad fan base even to this day. So it is confusing to know that with all of this going for this show, that there was not a Season 6 produced.

Fans still continue to believe Teen Titans Season 6 will see daylight. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the animated superhero television series.