Harrison Ford recalls working with his 'Indiana Jones' dad Sean Connery

Hollywood veteran Harrison Ford has paid tributes to Sean Connery, his on-screen father from 1989 movie "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade". Connery, the legendary Scottish star, who became a global sensation as the first James Bond and featured in a string of cult hits in his five-decade-long career, died last week at the age of 90.

Steven Spielberg-directed "The Last Crusade" , which followed 1981's "Raiders of the Lost Ark" and 1984's "Temple of Doom" . It featured Connery as Henry Jones Sr, the father of Ford's titular bullwhip-wielding adventurer. In a statement to Variety, Ford said the screen icon became a real-life father-figure to him during the film's making.

"He was my father... not in life... but in Indy 3. You don’t know pleasure until someone pays you to take Sean Connery for a ride in the sidecar of a Russian motorcycle bouncing along a bumpy, twisty mountain trail and getting to watch him squirm," the 78-year-old actor said. "God we had fun -- if he’s in heaven, I hope they have golf courses. Rest in peace dear friend," he added.

Connery died peacefully in his sleep on October 31 in Bahamas after a long illness. His son Jason Connery confirmed the news to the BBC. George Lucas, the creator of "Indiana Jones" series, also paid a homage to Connery, saying the actor left an "indelible mark" on the world of cinema.

"His audiences spanned generations, each with favourite roles he played. He will always hold a special place in my heart as Indy’s dad. "With an air of intelligent authority and sly sense of comedic mischief, only someone like Sean Connery could render Indiana Jones immediately into boyish regret or relief through a stern fatherly chiding or rejoiceful hug. I’m thankful for having had the good fortune to have known and worked with him," Lucas said..