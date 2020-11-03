Left Menu
Soumitra Chatterjee remains critical

The condition of iconic actor Soumitra Chatterjee remained critical Tuesday and he was administered dialysis to lessen the stress on his kidney, a statement by one of the doctors attending him at the private hospital here said in a statement.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-11-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 22:20 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

The condition of iconic actor Soumitra Chatterjee remained critical Tuesday and he was administered dialysis to lessen the stress on his kidney, a statement by one of the doctors attending him at the private hospital here said in a statement. The 85-year-old thespian continued to be in ventilation and his vital organs are functioning well. But there is cause for concern with regard to his renal functions necessitating the dialysis, the doctor said.

Assuring millions of Chatterjee's fans in the country and abroad that there is no worsening of his health condition, the doctor said "His situation (remains) status quo. His BP and organ functions are okay and there has been no new episode in (internal) bleeding. His haemoglobin count is also stabilising. We had to go for tranfusion and his platelet has gone almost towards normalcy". But a "lot of things are obviously happening in the kidneys ... We had to give dialysis to relieve the stress on his kidney," he said.

Referring to the neurological condition of the octogenarian actor, the doctor said it is unchanged and he continued to open his eyes spontaneously. Chatterjee, he said, has remained in the ICU for nearly a month. He is putting up a "valiant fight" but with every passing day things get little more complicated and chances go down." The Dada Saheb Phalke awardee had been admitted to the medical facility on October 6 after testing positive for COVID-1.

Chatterjee, who debuted in Satyajit Ray's masterpiece 'Apur Sansar', tested negative days after admission but COVID-19 encephalopathy set in and various other complications surfaced..

