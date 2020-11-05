Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBS All Access axes Peter Sarsgaard's 'Interrogation'

The show was picked up back in 2018 by the streamer. "Anders Weidemann, John Mankiewicz and Fabrik Entertainment’s unique approach to exploring an unsolved true-crime in 'Interrogation' allowed the audience to follow their own investigative path of evidence and suspecting characters throughout a 10-episode arc.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-11-2020 10:39 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 10:39 IST
CBS All Access axes Peter Sarsgaard's 'Interrogation'

Streamer CBS All Access has decided to cancel Peter Sarsgaard-starrer series "Interrogation" after just one season. Co-created by Anders Weidemann and John Mankiewicz, the true-crime series also featured David Strathairn, Vincent D’Onofrio and Kodi Smit-McPhee, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Launched in February this year, the show was based on a true story that spanned more than 30 years, in which a young man was charged and convicted of brutally murdering his mother. Each episode was structured around an interrogation taken directly from the real police case files, and the episodes were made with the intention of allowing viewers to watch them in any order. The show was picked up back in 2018 by the streamer.

"Anders Weidemann, John Mankiewicz and Fabrik Entertainment’s unique approach to exploring an unsolved true-crime in 'Interrogation' allowed the audience to follow their own investigative path of evidence and suspecting characters throughout a 10-episode arc. "They led an amazing team of writers, directors and cast, all of whom delivered a close-ended season that will continue to be available on CBS All Access for new viewers to discover and enjoy," said Julie McNamara, executive vice president and head of programming at All Access. Both Weidemann and Mankiewicz served as executive producers alongside Fabrik Entertainment’s Henrik Bastin and Melissa Aouate. CBS Television Studios produced along with Fabrik.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

Jurassic World 3 restarts filming, Colin Trevorrow announces over Twitter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Stocks jump as Wall Street thinks tight U.S. election means gridlock

U.S. stocks surged to close higher on Wednesday as the presidential election race remained cloudy but the likelihood of gridlock in Congress made investors optimistic that major policy changes would be difficult to enact.Both President Dona...

Arnab moves HC, challenges his 'illegal arrest' by police

Republic TV Editor-in Chief Arnab Goswami has petitioned the Bombay High Court challenging his illegal arrest in a 2018 case of abetment of suicide of an interior designer, and sought quashing of the FIR lodged against him by Alibaug police...

WRAPUP 16-Biden predicts a win, promises to unite as Trump goes to court

Democrat Joe Biden on Wednesday predicted victory over President Donald Trump after winning two critical U.S. states, while the Republican incumbent alleged fraud, filed lawsuits and demanded recounts in a race yet to be decided a day after...

Australia orders more COVID-19 vaccines for total of 135 mln doses

The Australian government has agreed to purchase two more COVID-19 vaccines in development, beefing up the countrys prospective arsenal against the pandemic to 135 million doses as it aims to complete a mass inoculation programme within mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020