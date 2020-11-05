Left Menu
Queen of the South Season 5 resumes filming, Dailyn Rodriguez hints killing of James Valdaz

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-11-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 18:06 IST
Alice Braga has recently shared a sneak peek over social media from Queen of the South’s set. Image Credit: Twitter / Alice Braga

Many fans may not know that Queen of the South was renewed for Season 5 on August 29 last year, just with the dropping of Season 4's finale. The series won multiple awards and accolades since its release in mid-2016.

Queen of the South Season 5's production badly suffered in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. We all know how China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic brought the entertainment industry to a standstill with unfathomable financial loss. Almost all the television series and movie projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

Queen of the South Season 5 is now on the way to the USA Network following months of delay and uncertainty due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Good to know and fans are excited after learning crew's return to filming.

Alice Braga has recently shared a sneak peek over social media from Queen of the South's set. The pictures show that filming for Season 5 has been restarted and crew members are back to the set.

Fans were already shocked with the sudden returning of James Valdaz (played by Peter Gadiot). Now the avid viewers are wondering if Teresa's ex-boyfriend will be returning as part of the main cast in Queen of the South Season 5.

Thanks to Dailyn Rodriguez, one of the executive producers, tweeted on November 4 that James Valdaz will be present in Queen of the South Season 5. She further hinted that he could even be killed off at the start of fifth season.

Queen of the South follows queenpin Teresa Mendoza (played by Alice Braga) who goes from a woman on the run from a drug cartel to establishing her own business. The USA Network's show was inspired by the popular telenovela La Reina del Sur, which itself was adapted from the novel of the same name by writer Arturo Pérez-Reverte.

Queen of the South Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

