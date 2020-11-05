Left Menu
Prison authorities in Jammu and Kashmir should facilitate meeting of inmates languishing in various jails with their family members while maintaining proper COVID-19 protocols, CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami said here on Thursday.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-11-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 18:27 IST
Facilitate meetings between prisoners, their families while following COVID protocols

Prison authorities in Jammu and Kashmir should facilitate meeting of inmates languishing in various jails with their family members while maintaining proper COVID-19 protocols, CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami said here on Thursday. He said relatives of several prisoners have told him that they were desperate to see their kin as prison visits were stopped in March when COVID-19 broke out.

Prison authorities are allowing meetings via video-calls at the moment, Tarigami added. "Keeping in consideration the longing of the families to meet their kin in jails, the prison authorities should review the existing protocols and facilitate their meetings while maintaining proper COVID protocols," the CPI(M) leader said.

He said family members used to take clothes, medicines and other essential items for their kin in jail during such meetings in the past. "However, since March, as such meetings have stopped, both prisoners and their families are desperate to see each other," he added. PTI MIJ IJT IJT

