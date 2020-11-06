Anne Hathaway apologises to limb difference community after 'The Witches' faces backlash

Oscar-winning actor Anne Hathaway on Thursday (local time) apologised to the limb difference community after her latest film 'The Witches' received an online backlash from the community. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the villainous witches in the Warner Bros. film including the coven leader played by Anne Hathaway, are seen as having only three fingers.

The design of the fingers resembles ectrodactyly, also known as a split or cleft hand, which is a limb disability. Several social media users have objected to the representation of the limb as disrespectful as it was used to portray Hathaway's character as non-human.

The 'The Devil Wears Prada,' actor took to Instagram to share a video by Luck Fin project featuring people with limb differences. She went on to pen down a long caption dedicated to people with disabilities and apologised to the community for offending them with her film.

She began the note by stating how she always tries her best to be "sensitive" to the feelings and experiences of others. "I have recently learned that many people with limb differences, especially children, are in pain because of the portrayal of the Grand High Witch in The Witches," she wrote.

"Let me begin by saying I do my best to be sensitive to the feelings and experiences of others not out of some scrambling PC fear, but because not hurting others seems like a basic level of decency we should all be striving for," her caption further read. The 'The Intern,' actor then went on to extend her heartfelt apologies to the entire community and especially to "kids with limb differences."

"As someone who really believes in inclusivity and really, really detests cruelty, I owe you all an apology for the pain caused. I am sorry. I did not connect limb difference with the GHW when the look of the character was brought to me; if I had, I assure you this never would have happened," the 37-year-old actor wrote. "I particularly want to say I'm sorry to kids with limb differences: now that I know better I promise I'll do better. And I owe a special apology to everyone who loves you as fiercely as I love my own kids: I'm sorry I let your family down," she added.

Earlier last week, Warner Bros studios had also extended apologies to the community. The Robert Zemeckis-directorial has been adapted from the classic Roald Dahl children's book.

'The Witches' was released on October 22 on HBO Max, which is Warner Bros.' sister streaming service. It was earlier scheduled for theatrical release before the coronavirus induced shutdown of theatres in March. (ANI)