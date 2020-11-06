Left Menu
Kriti Kharbanda down with malaria

Actor Kriti Kharbanda on Friday said she is recovering after being diagnosed with malaria. The 29-year-old actor took to her Instagram story and shared a selfie, saying she is "doing better" and looking forward to get back to work.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-11-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 14:29 IST
The 29-year-old actor took to her Instagram story and shared a selfie, saying she is "doing better" and looking forward to get back to work.  "Hi! This is my malaria wala face. Say hi world it's just visiting, not here to stay because I need to get back to work. "To all those who are worried about me, I'm doing better today and hoping for an even better tomorrow. I feel a little s****y from time to time, but that's okay," Kharbanda wrote.

She further said the year 2020 has taught her to be patient and self love. "Will keep you guys updated! Thank u for your love. PS. Please share memes. Funny ones. I am bored of resting. And bored of having nothing else to do," she added.  Kharbanda most recently featured in Bejoy Nambiar's "Taish", opposite the likes of Pulkit Samrat, Jim Sarbh, Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh. The film started streaming on ZEE5 from October 29.

The actor was supposed to start shooting for her next project, Devanshu Singh's "14 Phere" opposite Vikrant Massey. However, due to her health issues, the shoot has been put on hold..

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

