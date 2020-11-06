Coffee Table Book on Kerala's capital released by CM

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 6 (PTI): A coffee table book on Thiruvananthapuram with photographs taken by Raghu Rai for Kerala Tourism as part of the capital city heritage project was released on Friday. Kerala Chief MinisterPinarayi Vijayan released the book.

A stunning visual treat, Thiruvananthapuram-an artists impression explores the citys culture, heritage and life through a fascinating collection of shots viewed through the lens of Raghu Rai, coupled with graphic descriptions by writer Lekshmi Rajeev. This is a work that has tapped fully the mesmerising power of photography to capture the images of the city, Vijayan said while releasing the compendium through video-conference.

State Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran presided over the function in which Dr Shashi Tharoor, MP, and Raghu Rai joined the ceremony online. City of festivals, it was an unforgettable experience to capture the images of Thiruvananthapuram with its vibrant life and culture, Rai said, adding he has plans to write a book on Kerala.

A visual statement on the city, the 190-page work encapsulates its history, culture and heritage. While most similar collections have their emphasis on nature, this work has its accent on human life in the city.

Apart from the capital city, the Tourism Department has been implementing heritage projects to protect and preserve the historical and cultural assets of Alappuzha, Muziris and Thalassery, Tourism Secretary Rani George said..